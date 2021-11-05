Wyze Cam Pan V2 Review





The original WyzeCam Pan ($ 29.99) was well received when reviewed in 2018 for its affordability, sharp 1080p video, mechanical pan and tilt capabilities. The successor, the Wyze Cam Pan V2 ($ 39.99), is also affordable, with mechanical pan and tilt controls while offering some improvements, including color night vision. The tests delivered crisp 1080p video and responded to movement and voice commands without problems. However, a little more, the $ 51.99 Eufy Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt P24 offers similarly smooth pan and tilt controls. 2K Video; Winner of Editor’s Choice for Indoor Security Cameras with Apple HomeKit Support.

Familiar design, new features

The Wyze Cam Pan V2 looks exactly like its predecessor. Its white mini-tower enclosure measures 5.0 x 2.2 x 2.2 inches (HWD) and sits on a round electric base that provides 360-degree pan maneuverability. At the top of the tower is a glossy black camera assembly with a motorized lens that gives it a 93 degree tilt. The status LED and ambient light sensor are located facing down. There is a speaker and a mini USB power port on the back. At the bottom of the enclosure is a setup button, a microphone, and a microSD card slot for storing video recordings locally. You need to provide your own storage.

The 1080p camera has a 120 degree field of view and enables 8x digital zoom. It uses a Starlight CMOS sensor and available ambient light to provide color night vision. If there is not enough light, six invisible infrared LEDs are used by default to allow black and white night vision. Built-in sirens can scare unwanted visitors, and two-way audio allows you to use your phone to talk to people in your room.

Like the original model, this version offers many features, including motion and sound detection. Motion tracking; Smoke and CO alarm detection. And time lapse record. When the camera detects sound or movement, it records a 12-second video clip and stores those recordings in the cloud for free for 14 days. Please note that there is a 5 minute cooldown period after each recording. You can also save the video to a micro SD card. With a $ 1.25 / month CamPlus plan, you’ll get unlimited clip length with no cooldown period, unlock some features such as people, vehicle, and pet detection, and take advantage of the ability to fast forward event videos. ..

Cam Pan V2 works with Alexa and Google voice commands. Numerous third-party devices via IFTTT applets. And other Wyze devices, but do not support Apple’s HomeKit platform. Use the same mobile app (for Android and iOS) as all other Wyze devices, including Wyze Cam V3, Wyze Bulb Color, and Wyze Plug Outdoor. Once installed, the camera will appear in the home screen panel along with other Wyze devices you own. Tap the panel to launch the live stream. The interface has buttons for muting sound, manually capturing video recordings, taking snapshots, and starting two-way talk.[その他]The button has the option to turn the camera on and off. Enable motion tagging and motion tracking. Create a time-lapse video (requires a microSD card). Enable pan scan. In Pan Scan, the camera automatically pans the room using four preset waypoints.

At the bottom of the screen are dials for using gestures to pan and tilt the camera.Under these controls, you can play event videos stored on the SD card[再生の表示]There is a button.To view event videos stored in the cloud, at the bottom of the main screen[イベント]Tap the button. You can access the camera settings by tapping the gear icon in the upper right corner of the camera screen. Here you can configure motion and sound detection settings. Set the event recording settings. Enable intelligent motion alerts. Manage microSD cards. Controls the speed of the pan and tilt motors. Change the night vision setting. Rule settings allow you to specify how the camera interacts with other Wyze devices.

Easy operation

The installation of Wyze Cam Pan V2 was seamless. I already have the Wyze mobile app installed, so[デバイス]In the upper left corner of the screen[+]After tapping the button[デバイスの追加]I tapped. I selected Cam Pan V2 from the camera list and plugged the camera into a power outlet. When the LED starts blinking red,[次へ]I tapped. I pressed the setup button at the bottom of the camera, confirmed that I heard the “Ready to connect” prompt, and entered the Wi-Fi SSID and password on the next screen. I used the camera to scan the QR code displayed on my phone and within seconds the camera appeared in the list of Wyze devices and the list of Alexa smart home devices. I named the camera, updated the firmware and completed the installation.

Wyze Cam Pan worked well in testing. The daytime video showed rich colors, and the black and white night video was sharp and properly illuminated. The camera was good at converting minimal light into sharp color video, but the color quality wasn’t as vibrant as what you would get in full sunlight. Like the original campan, there was a slight barrel distortion around the edges of the frame, but it wasn’t enough to distort the image.

Motion and sound alerts arrived instantly and intelligent alerts worked as intended. In the app, I created a rule to turn on the Wyze bulb when the camera detects movement. This worked perfectly as well as the Alexa routine that turns on the Ezviz smart plug when a person is detected. The camera quickly responded to Alexa’s voice commands and displayed live video on an Amazon Echo Show device. The pan and tilt actions were also performed smoothly and responsively.

Affordable and full of features

The Wyze Cam Pan V2 is an affordable indoor security camera that does not compromise functionality. It offers color night vision, responsive mechanical pan and tilt controls, voice control, and integration with many other smart home devices. The camera delivered crisp 1080 video in the test and the motion alert arrived immediately and was accurate. That said, if you need a camera with similar features that runs on Apple’s HomeKit platform, the Eufy Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt P24 is a better choice. It also delivers 2K video instead of 1080p video. As a result, it remains an editor’s choice for affordable indoor security cameras. However, if you’re already using other Wyze products, the Cam Pan V2 is a valuable alternative.

Conclusion

The Wyze Cam Pan V2 is an inexpensive indoor security camera that allows you to see the entire room in pan and tilt, supporting Alexa, Google, IFTTT integration, and color night vision.

