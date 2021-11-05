Pokemon Go Festival of Light Field Survey Task Description • Eurogamer.net





Everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Light Festival!

A festival event of light is here, and Dedenne will be released to Pokemon Go along with it!

While searching for this 6th generation Pokemon, you can complete the selection of event-specific field research tasks and win some useful Pokemon encounters.

Also, the Festival of Lights has a lot of friendship bonuses, so open your gifts every day.

This page:

In memory of the remarkable early summer of Pokemon GO (5th anniversary video)

Special research updates for the Pokemon GO Light Festival

The Light Festival event will feature the first update of the mischievous Prank Special Research Quest in November this year.

You can now complete steps 13-14 of the quest. For more information on these new challenges, see the Misunderstood Prank Guide.

Keep in mind that if you complete the misunderstood prank in time, you will basically have access to special events that occur at the end of the prank season once you complete each step at the time of release. If you’re lagging behind in this special research quest, it’s highly recommended that you take the time to catch up so you don’t miss it.

According to the official Pokemon GO blog, there will be another update to this quest in November as the season of pranks approaches the end.

Pokemon GO Light Festival Field Survey Task

Throughout the Pokemon Go Light Festival, there is a small selection of event-specific field research tasks to collect by rotating Pokestops. These tasks remain in the field survey collection and can be completed after the event itself is over.

But keep in mind. You can collect research tasks for the Festival of Lights only during the event itself.

The field research tasks for the Festival of Light are:

Catch 5 Electric Pokemon Rewards-5 Electabuzz or Magnete Encounters Catch 5 Electric Pokemon Rewards-Blitzle Encounter Catch 5 Fire Type Pokemon Rewards-5 Vulpix or Litleo Encounters Send Gift Reward-Send Electabuzz or Magmer Encounter 7 Gift to Friend-Dharma Kaen Counter Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grants Rewards-Blitz Reen Counter Power Up Pokemon 10 Times Rewards-Dedenne Encounter Walk 1km Rewards-10 Pokeballs Or 10 great balls

Thanks to reddit’s Silph Science for helping with this information!

Everything else you need to know about Pokemon GO Light Festival events

The Festival of Lights is the perfect time to send gifts to your friends in Pokemon Go-the amount of gifts you can send has increased to 45 per day, you will receive more rewards from the opening rewards, and your friendship level progresses. It has doubled. If you’re likely to be your best friend with another trainer, the Festival of Lights can help you reach this goal.

Another major attraction of the Festival of Light is the release of Dedenne-electric and fairy-type Pokemon from the 6th generation. You can find Dedenne in the wild and 1-star raids.

Charmander, Vulpix, Chinchou and Litwick have also appeared in the 1-star raid, and the 3-star lineup includes Electabuzz, Magmer, Bellossom and Aroran Raichu.

Meanwhile, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion return to a five-star raid, and if you catch them during this event, they will each become aware of the combat-type assault attack Sacred Sword. Mega Manectric also took over Mega Raid.

Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion are 5-star raids.

Along with the theme of the Festival of Light, a range of electric and fire type Pokemon are appearing in the wild along with Dedenne. Keep an eye on Vulipx, Magnemate, Electabuzz, Magmar, Electrike, Blitzle, Darumkaka and Litleo.

The 7km eggs collected during the Festival of Light also have a special egg pool to celebrate the event.

This pool, organized by tier, is:

Primary subcontractor:

Tier 2:

Tier 3:

Tier 4:

Finally, Indian Pokémon Go players will enjoy additional rewards between 4pm and 7pm (local time) on Sunday, November 7th. This includes both double-catch candies and Blitzle and Dedenne, which appear more frequently in the wild.

The season of mischief is here! Current events include Season 9 of the Go Battle League, the addition of Raid Achievements, a misunderstood prank research quest, and a new Finding Your Voice Meloetta study. Shiny Dit can also be found in the wild, and this tricky Pokemon is emerging as a new creature! On the other hand, in the last major update, the level cap has increased. This includes adding XL candy, boosting some XP sources, and adding platinum medals.

Explanation of the date and time of the festival of light at Pokemon GO

The Festival of Lights event at Pokemon GO will end at 8 pm (local time) from Friday, November 5th to Sunday, November 14th.

If you live in India, you can enjoy an additional bonus from 4pm to 7pm (local time) on Sunday, November 7th.

Enjoy the festival of light!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/pokemon-go-festival-of-lights-field-research-tasks-8004 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos