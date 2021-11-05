To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build the store first





One of Mark Zuckerberg’s first steps in building the San Francisco Metaverse could be physical rather than virtual.

Meta, a social media company formerly known as Facebook, eventually talked about opening retail stores around the world, people with knowledge of the projects and company documents viewed by the New York Times said. .. They said these stores will be used to show people about devices manufactured by the company’s Reality Labs division, such as virtual reality headsets and augmented reality glasses.

These devices are gateways to the Metaverse, a futuristic digital world where people move from virtual to enhanced versions of reality almost seamlessly. Facebook founder and CEO Zuckerberg last week renamed his company Meta and presented a vision for pursuing the Metaverse as the next social platform. Stores help show people that virtual reality and augmented reality are just as fun and exciting as Zuckerberg’s view.

According to company documents viewed by The Times, the purpose of the store is to make the world more open and connected. According to the document, they are also aimed at stimulating emotions such as the feeling of being welcomed while experimenting with headsets on a journey of curiosity, intimacy, and judgment.

People said the physical store debate had been going on for months before Facebook’s rebranding and has been taking the initiative seriously since last year. And they said projects that are still under development may not be in progress. But if Meta moves forward in stores, it’s the first time for a tech giant that is mostly digital, with more than 3.5 billion people using apps such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

A Meta spokeswoman said the company couldn’t confirm the store’s plans, but the latest virtual reality headsets are in high demand and the hardware is available at partner retailers.

Professor Tim Dardenger of Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper Business School estimates that at least five to ten years have passed since a fully fleshed meta product or service. He said Meta is working on something similar to the computer game Second Life in the early 2000s, calling it the second shot of a service like Second Life, but hopes it’s more immersive. increase.

Still, Zuckerberg says he’s seeing the moment to build what he believes will be the next big change in computing platforms since the days of smartphones. In the future, Zuckerbergs’ apps will no longer be overlooked by the rules set by Apple and Google, which own app stores that distribute Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

Technology companies that open their own stores are nothing new. PC maker Gateway had its own store in the 1990s. Apple has a retail store, so people can test their devices and answer questions. Microsoft, Amazon, etc. follow their own stores as well.

In recent years, Meta has experimented with several physical retail efforts. We opened a pop-up kiosk at the airport and a pop-up store in the Soho district of Manhattan to showcase Oculus hardware products. Also in 2018, there was a pop-up location with Macy’s with the goal of bringing more SMEs to the platform.

As Metas’ new stores advance, products such as conference call gadgets for portal devices that allow video chat via Facebook and Oculus headsets will emerge, the company’s documentation said. The store can also include voice-activated sunglasses developed by Meta in Ray-Ban. You can use it to take pictures and videos.

Understand Facebook PapersCard 1 of 6

A tech giant in trouble. The leak of internal documents by a former Facebook employee has scrutinized the operation of a secret social media company and has led to a new call for better regulation of the company, which is widespread in the lives of its users.

Whistleblower. In an interview with 60 Minutes, which aired on October 3, Facebook product manager Frances Haugen, who left the company in May, revealed that he was responsible for leaking these internal documents.

Mr. Haugens’ testimony in parliament. On October 5, Haugen testified in front of the Senate Subcommittee, stating that Facebook is ready to use hateful and harmful content on its site to keep users revisited. Facebook executives, including Mark Zuckerberg, said her accusations were not true.

Facebook paper. Hogen also filed a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission and submitted the document to Congress in an edited form. Parliamentary staff then provided a document called Facebook Papers to several media outlets, including the New York Times.

According to the documentation, the early design of the Metas store looked modern, with a flat, minimalist aesthetic and a subtle arrangement of the Facebook brand on the exterior of the building. The company said it considered naming its stores Facebook Hub, Facebook Commons, Facebook Innovations, Facebook Reality Store, and From Facebook before finally settling on the Facebook store as a key candidate, the document said.

It was unclear how the meta rebranding would affect store naming. Andrew Bosworth, Facebook’s longtime executive at Metas, said last week that the Oculus brand would be discontinued and replaced by the Meta name. He said Oculus Quest will become MetaQuest and Facebook Portal will be rebranded to MetaPortal.

The flagship Facebook store was planned for Burlingame, California. Here, Meta has an office for Reality Labs employees. It was also unclear if those plans would continue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/05/technology/facebook-stores-meta-metaverse.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos