5 settings to change before you start

Starting today, some people start playing Forza Horizon 5, a big and beautiful Xbox racing game. Like most big and beautiful games, it has an impressive suite of options that spans many submenus. Tweaking some of them will make the game more fun from jumping. Try to suppress your incredibility that there is motion blur on the menu. (Hey, you have to go fast everywhere!)

First, some HUD adjustments

It deserves a scream from the summit, or a scream from the top of the volcano in the center of the game map. Forza Horizon 5 is probably the most beautiful console game at the moment. On the other hand, the head-up display is also cluttered. Below the HUD and Gameplay submenus are three items that you can live without.

skill. Forza Horizon 5 has a skill point system that allows you to slowly unleash the slightest improvements in your vehicle. But math doesn’t make much sense, the score is centered on the screen and you can earn points even if you don’t see the popup. (Obviously, it turns it back on for some clear purpose regarding earning skill points.) Anna. Forza Horizon 5 features an in-game AI assistant called Anna, intended to be something like GPS Siri. I’ve played for dozens of hours and have never found a use for Anna. All the information you can get is just as easy and more free to choose from map.Forza Link. This Silicon Valley-named multiplayer feature allows you to use the D-Pad to convey basic phrases to fellow players. If you plan to go alone, you don’t need it. And if you’re linking in a convoy, you should probably use a microphone anyway.

If you really want a pristine screen, you can turn off notifications that show notifications every time you earn XP, or even discover new roads. Personally, I get a prize every time I level up, so I left it as it is. A bunch of impatience wrapped in human form, I wanted to know that those prizes would arrive.

Subtitle text size

Forza Horizon 5 doesn’t violate this deadly sin of game designers as badly as other major games. (Id is looking directly at 2019s The Outer Worlds … I was able to read the default subtitles.) But that’s not great. By default, the subtitle size is set to 18. Somewhere between 20 and 23a, you can do it in the accessibility submenu. For reference, I play games on 43-inch and 50-inch TVs.

Driving line

Forza Horizon’s trademark feature is the driving line, which is a navigation overlay that shows exactly where you need to drive to optimize your route. It appears in color-coded terms that indicate how fast you need to go, blue means fast, yellow means slow, and red essentially requires you to stop at the dime. Means that there is. This feature is turned on by default.

Do you really need this blue line to tell you to step on it? Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku

If you need to know where to go, you can use a minimap. Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku

look. That Forza. If you don’t slow down, you go as fast as you can. The blue line on the road is simply redundant. The Difficulty submenu allows you to set the driving line to appear only when you need to brake, which helps you when you need it without unnecessarily cluttering the screen.

Graphic mode

Like many next-generation console games these days, Forza Horizon 5 has the option to switch between two graphic presets: quality and performance. On the Xbox Series X, the first image shows crisp 4K graphics with a stable 30fps locked frame rate. The second kicks at up to 60 fps, but at the expense of fidelity. Of course, the dealer’s choice. But again, this is probably the most beautiful game on the Xbox right now. Is that frame rate boost worth the fidelity?

Stability control

Forza Horizon 5’s progress is based on risk and reward returns. Fortifying your challenges will earn you more credits in the gaming currency used to buy new cars and cosmetics. From different transmissions and steering modes to different types of brakes, there are different difficulty adjustments beyond the standard Easy Medium Hard Scale. (These are all[難易度]It’s in the submenu. ) We have found that disabling electronic stability control is the easiest way to get a 10% credit bonus.

Stability control, in essence, mitigates potential burnout at sharp corners. But if you drive a good car and understand how it works and feels, you can take corners well. And will you be ruined by those moments? Hey, you always have a rewind button.

