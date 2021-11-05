Nintendo says the next game system will be released in 20XX





The Nintendo Switch with OLED screens, less than a month old, is vague, but the company is already discussing the successor to the very popular console / handheld hybrid.

In a presentation to investors, Nintendo suggests some of its plans in a very unspecified way. The company will continue to expand its business around the core concept of creating its own integrated hardware-software products. This means that the company will manufacture more video games and video game hardware in the future.

The slide on page 41 (PDF) of Nintendo also includes a timeline of hardware efforts, specifically including the next gaming system to be released on the undefined 20XX day. (That is, I think it’s sometime between now and 2099.) There’s no hint as to whether the hardware will be another hybrid like the Switch or another revision of the Switch. The only image contained in Nintendo is a question mark.

Even Nintendo wants you to forget about the Wii U, which was released in 2012 and isn’t included in this timeline.Image: Nintendo

I love OLED switches, but there are some obvious ways new Nintendo hardware can improve it. Perhaps the most obvious upgrade is the ability to play games in 4K resolution. Bloomberg reported that a switch capable of doing that is under development for this year’s release, but the official OLED switch does not support 4K games. Bloomberg re-reported that Nintendo was developing a 4K-enabled switch just days before the launch of the OLED switch and could be released as early as late 2022, but Nintendo is categorical. Denied as. However, if there is a feature ID bet on Nintendo’s next console, it will be 4K.

Nintendo isn’t just investing in hardware. The company is also working on value-added services for Nintendo accounts, and the rising blue triangle in the image above suggests that it could be a big part of the Nintendo business in the future. With the recently released Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, that play has already begun. This is a more expensive version of the paid online membership that adds the Nintendo 64 game, the Sega Genesis game and accesses the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC.

The company also states that it will continue to improve and extend both the standard Nintendo Switch Online and expansion packs. Nintendo doesn’t elaborate on the exact method, but one of the potential things I’m looking forward to is the Game Boy game. It is rumored to join Nintendo’s online service at some point.

In Nintendo’s classic fashion, the company usually keeps its cards nearby and doesn’t expose hardware, services, or games until it can provide specific details. (Im is still waiting for something about Metroid Prime 4 since the reboot was announced nearly three years ago.) But what to Hopper, especially now that the company is hinting at future hardware at work. It’s fun to imagine if there is. I can’t wait for 20XX.

