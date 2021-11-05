There is no “Master Chief Floss” in the Halo Infinite Battle Pass





Halo Infinite has a battle pass like any other modern multiplayer game, but you can’t be ashamed to floss the Master Chief. Just play Fortnite and buy Halo cosmetics for it. The developers at 343 Industries provided some additional details about what you can expect from Battle Pass prior to the release date of Halo Infinite.

“We struggled with Spartan dance moves,” design director Jerry Hook tells IGN. “We feel that more traditional players will reject Master Chief Dental Floss.” However, the personal AI that accompanies multiplayer has some of these more ridiculous types of options. “Then you can maintain a military sense without breaking what you think of as a canon.”

The 343 already provided a rough breakdown of the Battle Pass design in September, and most of those details are repeated here. However, with the first Halo Infinite Battle Pass called Heroes of Reach, developers have confirmed that they can get a very special cosmetic with the Reach character theme. They include Emile’s knife, Jorge’s grenade, and Cat’s prosthesis. For the latter item, the developers worked with the non-profit organization Limbitless to ensure that the prosthesis was accurately depicted.

The Battle Pass includes Death Effects and other armor effects, as well as an armor kit that allows you to pick up the overall look of a particular Spartan character. Thanks to IGN’s courtesy, you can take a closer look at some of the rewards below.

As previously announced, you can continue on with any Battle Pass after the end of the current season. Developers are sticking to the controversial challenge system (no XP-driven leveling), but they say it’s being revised.

Halo Infinite will be available on December 8th. The promotion is available as a standard purchase or as part of the Xbox Game Pass that you can sign up for here. The multiplayer side can play for free.

