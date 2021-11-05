Pixel 6 is MagSafe compatible with this moment case





I received a dangerously slippery Pixel 6 or 6 Pro. I’m looking for an available case to protect my new baby. Whether you’re a Pixel owner interested in MagSafe or have recently thrown away your iPhone for Pixel, but have MagSafe accessories you don’t want to waste, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Moments (M) Force cases are platform-independent mobile. It could be a bridge to. accessories.

As a mobile accessory manufacturer, Moment embraces the idea that the lens and mount ecosystem for content creators should be compatible with a variety of phone brands and models. After all, each case is compatible with the Moment Catalog of accessories that share the same mount design, just as the camera lens works with different camera bodies. This isn’t the first time Moment has created a cross-platform case. Earlier this year, the company released several MagSafe-compatible cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21.

According to Alec Ploof, a partnership at Moment, the thinking process for making the case compatible with MagSafe was simple. Since the iPhones 11, 12, and 13, we decided to include these devices in the new Pixel 6 or Samsung S21 cases to make them compatible with MagSafe mount products.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Moment Cases with (M) Force are lined with 36 magnets to help you attach your MagSafe accessories to your smartphone. Image: Unlike other Moment cases with Moment Wood or canvas panels, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (M) Force cases are made of textured polycarbonate and TPU.Image: Moment

Unlike Moments’ previous cases with wood and canvas panels, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro cases with (M) Force have only one design. It’s all black and made of high-strength polycarbonate and a textured, slippery material called TPU. Its three-layer exterior protects the Pixel 6 from drops of up to 6 feet and also features a wrist strap (sold separately).

Inside, there is a layer of premium microfiber liner that wraps the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, and an array of 36 Moments-specific (M) Force magnets. These magnets represent about 15 pounds of force, making it easy and secure to attach MagSafe accessories to your Pixel.

Moment case for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with (M) Force mounted on a Pro tripod mount with MagSafe.Image: Moment

This Moment case with (M) Force not only works with the Pro Tripod Mount with MagSafe, but can also be charged wirelessly with any battery compatible with Qi and MagSafe. This means that the Pixel 6 may have access to other accessories suitable for Qi and MagSafe, such as Ankers’ adorable 8-in-1 637 magnetic charging station. Don’t expect to get a 15W fast charge from Apple’s official MagSafe charger.

Both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (M) Force cases are available on the Moments website for $ 50. The Pixel 6 case is currently in stock, but due to a global supply shortage, the Pixel 6 Pro case will not ship until December 4th.

