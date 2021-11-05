Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed workers ask the company for help





Game developers associated with the ABetter Ubisoft Group are asking Assassin’s Creed publishers for a table seat and make meaningful statements about how Ubisoft as a company is moving forward. The move to get fans and other developers to help drive change is just a few months after more than 1,000 current and former Ubisoft workers have signed an open letter requesting change across the video game industry. Will be done later.

You disappoint us, M. Guillemot, ABetter Ubisoft tweeted early today. In 100 days, zero requirements were met. Certainly you can do better than this. This phrase is a callback to an email that Ubisoft sent to a recently expired Far Cry 6 player and tried to refuse to log in to the game. The group’s four new demands include the promotion of known criminals and the end of the studio-to-studio transfer cycle, as well as collaboration with other gaming companies to improve the HR reporting process. This involves not only managers but also studio floor employees.

Ubisoft did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

After A Better Ubisoft contrasts Ubisoft’s approach to modifying the company with Activision Blizzard, new requests and open petitions for support from fans and other game developers will come just a week later. Call of Duty publishers recently announced drastic changes at the request of their employees after a widespread sexual harassment disciplinary action allegation came to light in the summer.

Read more: Ubisofts #MeToo Reckoning, 2 months later

Following a $ 18 million settlement with the federal government, Activision Blizzard has announced that it will abandon compulsory arbitration, implement a zero-tolerance policy against illegal activity, and spend more on diverse employment initiatives. CEO Bobby Kotick agreed to a significant reduction while the changes were being implemented. Ubisoft and its CEO and co-founder, Yves Guillemot, have not taken similar steps.

The ABetterUbisoft Group stated on October 29 that our requirements are not the same, but many are overlapping and can be addressed promptly through similar actions. All investigations are fair, all sanctions are in place, victims and witnesses are protected, but there is no evidence, involvement or oversight in any part of the process.

Last month, Kotaku reported that some employees couldn’t get an answer when they complained about harassment or workplace toxicity, even though Ubisoft publicly announced that it would work on a corporate culture review. .. One of Ubisoft’s former employees of Montreal reported multiple cases of sexual harassment and racist remarks once in 2020 and once again this year, but also about the consequences of her complaints. He said he wasn’t even informed if anything was done.

When Ubisoft prepares for the next slate of blockbusters for the PS5 and Xbox series X / S console generation, some current and previous developers will ask Kotaku if the company will eventually take people to the project. It will be a test case. Fall back to the old way.

