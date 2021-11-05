The DJI Mavic 3 is the best consumer drone ever – TechCrunch





Let’s not get in the way of this. The $ 2,199 DJI Mavic 3 was great and I couldn’t even try all the new features yet.

The Mavic 3 is DJI’s latest and greatest consumer drone. It’s foldable, expensive, and features an impressive dual-lens camera and dramatically better drone-to-controller communication. The Mavic 3 is DJI’s best consumer drone ever. Unfortunately, some important features were not available in the pre-release firmware, so a full review is underway.

The new features are: Dual camera system with custom Hasselblad L2D-20c aerial camera. There are two lenses. A 4/3 CMOS sensor with a 24mm prime lens and a 28x hybrid zoom telephoto lens. The first DJI drone that can send live 1080p / 60fps video from the drone to the controller. Support for Apple ProRes 422 HQ and H.264 / H.265 with video capabilities up to 5.1K @ 50 fps, DCI 4K @ 120 fps, 4K @ 120 fps. An improved visual detection system that can detect items 0.5-200 meters, thanks to a new and improved sensor. 46 minutes flight time (5,000mAh battery).

DJI sent me Mavic 3 last week and it’s flying non-stop. However, some important features weren’t available until the drone was officially launched. To date, I haven’t been able to test the drone’s new ActiveTrack 5.0 system and APAS 5.0 object detection — both are said to be significant upgrades from previous versions. As a result, I couldn’t confirm DJI’s claim and would like to try the new ActiveTrack system. Past DJI implementations haven’t left an impression.

camera

The DJI Mavic 3 features a new camera system that includes two lenses. The main lens is a beast: 20 MP 4/3 CMOS sensor, 24 mm prime lens, 84 field of view. The second camera has a 162mm telephoto lens with 28x hybrid zoom capability. This system provides the Mavic 3 with a great prime lens and offloads the dirty work of zooming to a second camera.

New cameras come with new supported video formats. The Mavic 3 supports encoding with Apple ProRes 422 HQ, DCI 4K, and 5.1K. However, the Apple ProRess 422 HQ encoding is only available on the more expensive Mavic 3, the $ 4,999 Mavic 3 Cine edition (which also includes a 1 TB SSD).

The image taken directly from the camera is amazing. When compared to images captured using the DJI Air 2S, the difference is noticeable due to the deeper tones and greater shadow nuances. The details are clear and sharp.

Look for a complete report in the next few days. Before DJI officially announced Mavic 3, some major video features were locked. You should test your drone with the latest firmware.

Object retention

I crash a lot of drones, and it’s not because of lack of compassion. I push them farther (and closer) than they should go. And the props are also cheap. But despite doing my best, Mavic 3 hasn’t crashed yet. The drone is looking at everything.

Features such as object detection and crash mitigation have been standard features of drones for several generations. Still, this latest version has upgraded features such as detection of objects at greater and closer distances.

At the time of writing, DJI had not yet updated the drone to the latest firmware, including a major update to Mavic 3’s features. However, even with pre-release software, Mavic 3 is impressive.

In autumn, Michigan, most of the leaves are separated from the trees. Mavic3 doesn’t care. We found that even the smallest branch could be easily detected. The drone can stop the object or try to bypass it.

I took the drone to walk in the woods. In most cases, I managed to walk, sliding left and right to avoid obstacles. I had to turn the drone forward, and it found its own way. This was possible with DJI drones in the past, but it wasn’t as smooth as it was. I have never trusted an old crash mitigation system. This feels like a lot of improvement.

Like the Mavic Pro 2, the Mavic 3 has sensors that monitor every corner of the drone. In addition, there are 6 fisheye vision sensors and 2 wide-angle sensors. DJI calls this omnidirectional obstacle detection, and its capabilities go one step further than those found on the Air 2S, which monitors only four directions.

range

Owners will notice two things about the Mavic 3 compared to previous models. First, this drone has a much more robust communication connection. I didn’t lose contact with the drone flying where the drone was cut. The Mavic 3 streams live video to the controller at 1080p / 60. This is twice the frame rate of previous models and is very noticeable.

DJI claims that the maximum transmission distance is 15km. This is over 9 miles, but FAA regulations do not allow us to test that range. However, this drone has a serious range.

I used a drone to take Mavic 3 to some familiar places in a short amount of time. This includes abandoned urban areas with low bridges over the river. I like flying drones in this area. Past drones (DJI Air 2S and Mavic Pro 2) have struggled to stay connected as they pass under the bridge. Mavic3 kept that connection all the time.

In addition, I noticed that flying a drone in a cornfield behind my house increased transmission power. In many cases, other drones were able to scoop the top of the field, but the range was dramatically cut when the drone was a few feet off the ground instead of hundreds of feet in the air. The Mavic 3 had no problems and was able to stream live video to the controller at 1080p / 60.

The live video preview is nice. The drone now sends in full 1080p HD at 60fps when close enough. I’m happy with the increase in frame rate. In addition, smoother video previews make flying drones more enjoyable.

Build Quality The structure and build quality are better than those found on the DJI Air 2. It feels solid and doesn’t look like a toy. The Mavic 3’s propeller arm is significantly thinner than that found on the smaller Air2S. The prop is 4.5 inches. Air2S props are 3.5 inches. Battery Mavic3 uses the new battery design of the previous model. It is a 4-cell unit weighing 335.5 grams. It slips into the drone’s body. Charge through the DJI Ready Connector. The charging dock uses USB-C. The claimed battery life is 46 minutes. I watched it for about 30 minutes on average in windy conditions. Not available for testing when 120fps video mode is released. APAS 5.0 — The pre-boot firmware did not have the latest object detection and crash mitigation features. As a result, drones continued to have previous versions of this feature, allowing them to identify and avoid small objects such as small tree branches. ActiveTrack 5.0 — This feature will be available at a later date without notice. Perhaps this system allows the Mavic 3 to track and track objects regardless of direction of travel. Previous versions of this feature were disappointing and were primarily limited to tracking objects moving in and out of the drone. It didn’t move left or right or diagonally. I would like to try this new feature. 4G Network Transmission — This attachment is expected to improve video transmission by utilizing 4G network communication. It will be released later and was not available for testing at the time of writing.

A complete review is coming. Look for it next week.

