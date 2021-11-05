Vanguard pays homage to the modern warfare meme





People don’t remember much about Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, but they do remember the incredibly moody scene where the game pushes F to ask players to pay homage during a solemn funeral. .. Seven years later, the now infamous meme reappeared as a result of the Call of Duty: Vanguard.

As first discovered by Polygon, a clip shared online by a player shows a silver trophy popping out with the letter F after they accidentally blow up with their grenade. Perhaps the latest evidence that Call of Duty is at its best when it’s farthest to try to comment on something serious.

Gesturing in the direction of sadness with a robot completely broke the mood of the otherwise harsh scene, so I pressed F to blow away your respect. At the same time, I am keenly aware of how the U.S. government has spent the last decade developing empty courtesy, such as assisting the military in avoiding all scrutiny and accountability in doing evil things. It looked like it was doing. For years, it became a perfect recombination to express fake agony over Shin, which isn’t really important.

As PC Gamer points out, even critics and Conan O’Brien downplayed the moment when Advanced Warfare appeared, and since then have reached top meme status in places like Twitch, and viewers are doing something wrong. Whenever there is something that floods Fs and chat.

G / O media may receive fees

It’s not yet clear if players will hit the Call of Duty: Vanguard F key in the coming weeks. Game reviews have been mixed so far, with some critics praising multiplayer and zombie modes while the campaign finds the mess of high mountains and low valleys. Of course, Vanguard is the first game in the series that arrived after the California proceedings surfaced sexual harassment, discrimination and racism complaints at game publishers in the summer.

