



What is a coronavirus?

Coronavirus is a virus that can make you feel sick.

Coronavirus can make older people and people in poor health poorer.

People with learning disabilities are also more likely to get sick when infected with the coronavirus.

Keeping yourself and others safe from the coronavirus is really important.

Coronavirus is sometimes called COVID-19.

One way we can keep ourselves safer and healthier this winter is to prevent our illness by vaccination against the coronavirus and flu.

Coronavirus booster vaccine

Some people are provided with a coronavirus booster vaccine. This booster immune vaccine keeps you safe longer.

The people who are offered it are:

Healthcare workers and social welfare workers over the age of 50 have enrolled caregivers who are at high risk due to certain health conditions. This includes people over the age of 16 who have a learning disability registration. People with autism who are in a certain state of health that can get sick if infected with the coronavirus. Why are booster vaccines important?

Protection from the coronavirus vaccine does not last forever in your body, so it is important to get your booster vaccine to help keep you safer longer.

When should I get the booster vaccine?

If you belong to any of the above groups, your doctor will call you for booster immunization at least 6 months after your second coronavirus vaccination.

The second vaccine will help keep you safe until you get boost immunity.

Your doctor may suggest that you get your flu vaccine at the same time as your booster vaccine. This is safe.

What type of booster vaccine will be offered?

There are different types of coronavirus vaccines.

You may not be able to get the same type of vaccine as before, but you will get the vaccine that suits you.

Some things you may feel after booster vaccination

After having a booster, you may do so:

Vaccinated arm for 2-3 days Painful or heavy sensation Headache, muscle pain, or flu-like fatigue

If this happens, you should take a break and take paracetamol if possible. If you’re not sure, check with someone and be sure to follow the information in the box.

It may feel hot or cold, but this should not last for more than a few days. If you are very hot or cold, have been ill for more than a few days, and have other coronavirus symptoms. If you are already infected with a coronavirus, you should have a coronavirus test. Ask someone for help if necessary.

If you need help but are not urgent, ring 111.

Call 999 in case of emergency.

Some people have heart problems after vaccination with Pfizer or Moderna. These are two types of coronavirus vaccines. This mainly occurred in young men in the first week after vaccination. Most people feel better after resting and receiving simple treatment.

You need to ring 999 in the following cases:

Is there anyone who has difficulty breathing, has chest pain, or should not be vaccinated with the coronavirus booster vaccine, where the heart is beating in an unusual way after vaccination with the booster vaccine?

It is safe for most people to get the coronavirus booster vaccine.

Talk to your doctor if you feel very sick after receiving another coronavirus vaccine.

Can I still get the coronavirus after vaccination?

Booster vaccines don’t prevent everyone from getting infected with the coronavirus, but if you get it, it should prevent you from becoming very poor.

It may take a few days for your body to get some protection from the boosters.

If you have not yet received the first two coronavirus vaccines

If you do not already have the first two coronavirus vaccines, you should have them as soon as possible.

To book a vaccine, talk to your doctor to make a reservation and tell them about any reasonable adjustments you may need.

If you would like to get your vaccine at a local pharmacy or a large vaccine center, call 119 or book online.

Booster immunization is required 6 months after receiving the two vaccines.

More information

For more information on coronavirus vaccination, please visit NHS.UK.

What to expect after COVID-19 vaccination: An easy-to-read leaflet details what to expect after vaccination and possible side effects. You can read it online, download it, or call 0300 123 1002 to ask for a copy of the paper.

The Coronavirus Yellow Card website can report other symptoms that occur after vaccination. You may ask someone to help with this.

