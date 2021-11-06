Apple Silicon Roadmap Reveals Plans for Mac Pro, MacBook Air





Enlarged / M1 SoC die compared to M1 Pro and M1 Max.

Apple

Apple has already completed a second-generation Mac processor, and the third-generation is expected to be built on a new 3-nanometer process, according to a report by The Information, which cites people who know the plan directly. increase.

According to reports, second-generation chips use the “upgraded version” of the 5-nanometer process used in the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max found in recent Apple Silicon Macs. However, unlike these first-generation chips, some second-generation chips have two dies instead of one, allowing more processor cores to be used.

Second-generation chips with only one die are included in the long-rumored redesigned MacBook Air and iPad. The code name for that chip is Staten. The MacBook Pro, on the other hand, is powered by a more powerful second-generation chip codenamed Rhodes. Second-generation chips are already complete and ready for pilot production, according to sources at The Information.

But sources also say we haven’t seen the end of the first generation. The next Mac Pro processor will be part of the generation that started with the M1. Codenamed Jade, it’s based on the high-end MacBook Pro’s M1 Max, but with two dies instead of one.

More powerful 3rd generation processors are codenamed Ibiza, Lobos, and Palma. Lobos and Palma are for MacBook Pro and “Mac Desktop”. The low-performance variant, codenamed Ibiza, goes to the iPad and MacBook Air. Future A-series chips for the iPhone are also expected to switch to the 3nm process around that time.

Apple’s roadmap predicts steady performance improvements over time across all three actively developed generations. However, the third generation is said to be a particularly big leap.

Many of the reports focus on relative performance compared to Intel chips. Intel’s leadership is due to Apple’s intention to regain Apple’s business in terms of reusing Intel chips on Macs or in terms of Apple becoming a customer of Intel chips. Manufacturing business for manufacturing chips designed by Apple.

The report speculates that the latter is far more likely than the former, given that Apple’s third-generation chips are expected to be superior to the chips Intel itself introduced at the time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/11/leaked-apple-silicon-roadmap-reveals-plans-for-mac-pro-macbook-air/

