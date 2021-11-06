IAB Europe, a tracking industry group, states that it violates the GDPR and that consent pop-ups used by Google and other tech companies are illegal.





Google and the entire tracking industry rely on the IAB Europe Consent System, which is currently known to be illegal.

November 5, 2021. Won. The online advertising industry and its trade association, IAB Europe, have been found to deprive hundreds of millions of Europeans of their basic rights.

IAB Europe has designed a misleading consent pop-up that appears on almost every (more than 80%) European websites and apps. The system is known as the IAB Europes Transparency & Consent Framework (TCF). These pop-ups are intended to give users control over how their data is used in the online advertising industry. But in reality, it doesn’t matter what people click.

For almost four years, websites and apps have plagued Europeans with this consent spam. However, our evidence reveals that before IAB Europe launched the consent system, we knew that traditional tracking-based advertising was incompatible with GDPR-based consent.

This is because a major tracking-based advertising system called real-time bidding (RTB) broadcasts the behavior and real-world locations of Internet users to thousands of businesses billions of times a day. RTB is the largest data breach ever recorded. There is no way to protect this free data. (Hamburg has also filed a proceeding against RTB.)

In a proceeding initiated by a group of plaintiffs coordinated by the Irish Citizens’ Freedom Council, the Belgian Data Protection Agency is seeking to adopt a decision admitting that the IAB Europe Consent Pop-up System infringes the GDPR. It has substantiated our argument over the years.

In particular

Identification codes created for individuals based on the apps they use, the websites they visit, and what they click in the consent pop-up are considered personal data and are therefore protected by European data protection laws. IAB Europe tried to deny this. IAB Europe is considered a data controller and is responsible for protecting people’s personal data. IAB Europe sought to deny its responsibility to protect people’s data. IAB Europe is jointly responsible with thousands of online advertising companies for the free broadcast of personal data to RTB data. IAB Europe was trying to deny this. In addition, the IAB Europes consent pop-up system is illegal because it violates the GDPR.

A group of petitioners across Europe includes the Panopticon Foundation (Poland), Stitching Bit of Freedom (Netherlands), League de Drawer Human (Belgium), Dr. Jeff Ausros, Dr. Pierre Dewitt, Johnny. -Includes Dr. Ryan. This was a long process. The Belgian procedure is based on a campaign launched in 2018 by Dr. Johnny Ryan (of ICCL) to end the huge data breaches at the heart of online advertising.

Dr. Johnny Ryan of the ICCL said Google and the entire tracking industry relied on the IAB Europe consent system, which is now known to be illegal. IAB Europe had no purpose but to create a fake consent system that sends spam to everyone every day and legally cover the massive data breaches at the heart of online advertising. We hope that the decision of the Belgian Data Protection Agency will ultimately force the online advertising industry to reform.

Thanks to Timelex’s legal team. We would also like to thank the Belgian data protection agency.

The Belgian data protection agency’s decision is based on the GDPR’s one-stop shop mechanism. This is shared with other European data protection authorities and can be finalized and implemented.

Note: We are waiting for details from the Belgian Data Protection Agency and will add them to this statement upon receipt.

