Amazon, Apple and Mahindra join coalition to drive demand for zero-carbon technology





Approximately 50% of the emission reductions required to reach the 2050 climate target rely on technologies in the early stages of development, demonstration, or prototyping. Accelerating innovation over the last decade is critical to bringing these technologies to market and increasing cost competitiveness.

To support this effort, the World Economic Forum, in collaboration with Special Envoy John Kerry, President of the United States on Climate Change, announced the First Mover’s Union. Companies can use this new platform to enter into purchase agreements that create new market demand for low-carbon technologies.

Founding members of Coalition include Agility, Airbus, Amazon, Apple, Bain & Company, Bank of America, Boston Consulting Group, Boeing, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, Delta Air Lines, Mahindra Group, Nokia, ReNew Power, Salesforce, United Airlines. , Volvo Group, Yara International.

The Group’s commitment aims to be collectively important enough to commercialize decarbonization technology. Coalition will have a long-term impact by driving the milestones of the last decade through investing in these technology solutions.

First Movers Coalition works in eight major sectors, seven of which (steel, cement, aluminum, chemicals, shipping, aviation and trucks) account for more than one-third of global carbon emissions, but at a cost. There is no competitive clean energy. Energy alternative to fossil fuels.

Eighth direct air capture may help reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide levels and reduce global emissions to net zero, but to reach commercial viability. Technological innovation is also needed.

“Technology has provided tools to reduce emissions and build a stronger and more inclusive economy of the future,” said WEF President Borgebrende. Innovators and investors are ready to tackle the climate crisis. To participate, we need clear market demand. “

“FirstMoversCoalition leverages the collective purchasing power of large companies to drive the need for these technologies. I want business leaders to work with us and become a role model for maintaining our climate goals. I call on you, “he said.

First Movers Coalition is a platform for world-leading global companies to promise purchases to create an early market for the key technologies needed to achieve net zero by 2050, Kelly said. Said. Drive innovation in long-term decarbonization goals, as well as the potential of existing clean energy technologies such as wind turbines, solar panels and battery storage. “

The first phase of commitment targets new technologies, aims to create a market by 2030, and can be launched to achieve decarbonization in 2050. Founding members have made commitments in at least one of these sectors.

As part of this, coalition members are working on the use of new technologies by 2030, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with significant emission reductions, electricity and hydrogen propulsion for air travel. ..

Airlines and air carriers have set a goal of replacing at least 5% of traditional jet fuel demand with SAF. This reduces the life cycle of GHG emissions by more than 85% compared to traditional jet fuel. Zero carbon emission promotion technology by 2030. Similar goals are set for airfare and air cargo buyers.

For the steel sector, members have promised to buy near-zero-emission steel by 2030. In order to minimize residual emissions and achieve a net-zero steel sector, it is necessary to introduce breakthrough steel manufacturing technology.

These technologies include direct reduction of hydrogen, use and storage of carbon capture, and electrolysis-based manufacturing processes. Steel buyers have set a goal that by 2030, at least 10% of annual steel procurement will meet or exceed the First Movers Coalition definition for near-zero emission steel.

(With PTI input)

