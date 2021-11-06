Nespresso’s latest coffee technology Vertuo Pod Carafe Pour-Over Style Set proves its craving for innovation





Coffee giant Nespresso’s pod technology is seemingly copy-proof and has successfully created products that appeal to copycat coffee lovers.

Nespresso returned to the drawing board, triggered after the original patent expired in 2012, after the coffee pod market was often flooded with cheaper alternatives.

Unlike the original capsule coffee, these new pods are not found in the local Aldi or Coles. These little coffee techniques, or Vertuo pods, seem unconquerable at first glance.

Each Vertuo coffee pod has a barcode under the rim, which tells you exactly how much water you’re using for your machine. (Included)

Nespresso has designed a brand new pod and machine that includes patented technology to prevent supermarkets and other retailers from recreating and selling imitation pods.

Each Vertuo pod has its own barcode that tells the machine exactly how much water and temperature to put in each capsule before putting it in the cup.

There are 5 different pod sizes available for different prices on the current market. It’s full of 40ml espresso, 80ml double espresso, 150ml long black, 230ml mug, and now a huge half liter (or 535ml) jug. Carafe pore over style.

It’s a lot of coffee you might say, but it’s designed to share a stereotyped American office jug, but it’s more fancy. One of these pods makes 3-4 cups of small coffee.

Pore ​​over coffee is usually brewed by pouring boiling water into coffee grounds and slowly dripping it into a jug. They produced essentially the same experience.

Full jug takes just over 2 minutes to fill from start to finish. I think it will take about the same or a little longer with a normal pore over style.

Currently, Nespresso coffee pods come in five different sizes, with the latest pouring a 535ml jug. (Included)

Before the release of Carafe, Nespresso discontinued another large pod, the Alto (414ml). It was a seemingly wise move, as there were only a hundred milliliters between them, but it led to the disappointment of the owners of standard Vertuo machines. This will be explained later.

Nespresso also created a double-walled glass carafe pot for the purpose of a new pod. A silicone stirring spoon is also included. Nespresso sells these pots, including a stirring spoon, for $ 60.

The price isn’t too high, given that each carafe is impressively hand-blown. There are no visible defects.

Karaf looks and feels great. A removable rubber handle is placed along the neck of the jug to prevent burns when pouring. There is also a lid to keep the coffee warm.

I have been using coffee pods for many years, just like my family. I used them all. Nespresso, Urban Brew, Lavazza. Some of these machines will hit you when you pop a coffee capsule every morning, even if the serotonin is very small.

Coffee is euphoric and goes through most Melvernian veins, including myself. After all, it’s one of Melbourne’s most famous.

Each carafe pod should drink 3-4 cups of coffee. (Included)

Nespresso boasts over 30 flavors in the Vertuo series, and currently Carafe Pod has only one flavor.

The new carafe pod is described as “a roasted smoky note hidden under a delicate crema crown.” And they are the spot of Crema, it is absolutely there and there is a subtle smoke that connects it all.

I’m from Melbourne so I think I’ll automatically become a coffee expert. Nespresso claims that this blend is “easy to drink” and is not a mistake. It’s a bit bitter, but it’s a great brew.

The easiest way to fight bitter black coffee is with a splash of milk.

It is also advisable to stir the coffee pot before pouring so that the water to coffee ratio is even. The included carafe spoon works well and is made of silicone to prevent the jug from cracking or scratching.

The water container on the Vertuo Next machine is big enough that you can get two complete Carafe jugs before refilling.

Notable about these new big pods is that they only work on Vertuo Next machines. Standard Vertuo doesn’t believe me. I tried.

Unfortunately, especially considering that the machine can drain 414ml with Altpod without any problems.

So if you’re thinking of buying a new Carafe pod set this Christmas, make sure you have the right machine first.

Not everything is going well while testing the Carafe pod.

On first use, the VertuoNext machine overheated after the first injection. Trying as much as I could to reset the machine, looking at multiple YouTube guides, I almost gave up. However, after talking to Nespresso tech support, he was advised that this was clearly not intended to happen and that he had successfully replaced the failed machine.

I haven’t had any major problems since I replaced the machine.

Vertuo pods can be recycled directly via Nespresso. These cannot be placed in the general trash can. (Included)

Behind the environment-friendly mind is always the idea of ​​recycling.

How environmentally friendly are these Vertuo pods? Better than the original capsule, it’s for sure.

Used Australian pods are sent to a specialized recycling plant in Nowra, New South Wales. Nespresso says it recycles used coffee grounds as well as aluminum pods and turns old coffee grounds into compost. Believe it or not.

When the original capsule machine first hit the market, there was no solid recycling plan, but since 2017 we have implemented a variety of methods, including returning used pods directly to the company.

You can load used pods into a prepaid satchel and ship them at a reasonable price. These postage bags can be purchased from Nespresso for about $ 4. This is not a lot of money to pay to facilitate environmental friendliness.

The latest Nespresso pods make 535 ml of coffee from one capsule. (Included)

While investigating this review, I was surprised to learn that the original design of a domestic Nespresso capsule was created in 1975. There is no doubt that it is paving the way for innovation and style in the next few years.

Carafe pore-over style pods, along with a new carafe jug, are welcomed at family homes, offices, or coffee addicts desks.

It’s these little things that move the market forward. Few modern Australian homes are equipped with pod machines and the like. Nespresso sells more than 14 billion coffee capsules each year, and sales are only growing.

9News provided a Nespresso Vertuo Next machine and a Carafe Pour-Over Set for the purposes of this review.

