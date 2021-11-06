Why charging is much slower than expected





It’s permissible to think that Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have finally boarded the Fast Charge Express. It certainly suggests that Google has adopted the USB Power Delivery PPS charging protocol and recommended using the latest 30W USB-C adapter to get peak speeds. But you should never jump into the belief, and it turns out that Google’s latest phones are still just below the charging time hierarchy.

Anyone who has used the phone will frown in two hours before receiving the full message when plugged in. Google boasts 50% charge in 30 minutes, but a full cycle takes a mysterious amount of time. If you take a closer look at the literature, Google doesn’t really show the peak speed of wired charging for Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. The contents of the official support page of Google Pixel 6 are as follows.

With Google 30W USB-C, you can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes. Charger with USB-PD 3.0 (PPS) is sold separately.

The fast wired charging rate is based on the use of a Google 30W USB-C charger connected to a wall outlet. Compatible with USB PD 3.0 PPS adapter. Actual results can be slow. The adapter is sold separately.

Messed up? Fortunately, the Android Authority is in the lab to investigate the causes of these long charging times. verdict? The expected 30W charge is not 30W.

Google Pixel 6 Wired Charging Tested

Based on tests using Google’s official 30W USB-C adapter and some compatible fast charging cables, the maximum power available from both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is only 22W, averaging only 13W in full. I found out that there is. cycle. At any point during the test, we didn’t see speeds close to the 30W charge that many (quite fairly) assume the Pixel 6 Series is possible.

These findings were supported by tests using other high-power USB Power Delivery PPS plugs such as the Anker Nano II, Samsung 45W Travel Adapter, and Elecjet X21 Pro. All of these showed a maximum output of 22W when charging either the Pixel 6 or the Pixel. 6 professional. All adapters used are made in the UK, but data from testing US chargers that support USB PD PPS also showed a peak charge of 22W or less on the US model Pixel 6.

Google Pixel 6’s charging power is maximized at 22W instead of 30W.

How does it affect charging time? With a USB Power Delivery PPS, the Google Pixel 6 Pro takes about 111 minutes to fully charge a 5,000mAh battery (usually 5,000mAh according to Google) from almost empty. All data shown in this figure and in this article was obtained with the Pixel 6 Series Adaptive Charging and Adaptive Battery settings turned off. All charging times listed here are based on an average number of multiple tests.

Considering that the Pixel 5 with a capacity of 4,080mAh supports 18W charging and charges in about 87 minutes, that’s pretty disappointing. Plus, the 22W isn’t too shy about the 5,000mAh Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultras 25W charging feature, which can be filled with a suitable charger in just over an hour. So why is there a big difference?

To find out, we need to take a closer look at how the charging power changes over the course of the cycle. Fast charging typically uses more power at the beginning of charging, during the constant current phase of the battery, before reducing power as the cell approaches maximum capacity. Reducing power early helps control temperature and reduce battery stress, but at the expense of charging time.

The graph below tracks the amount of charging power the Pixel 6 Pro uses as a measure of time and battery capacity.

As mentioned earlier, the Pixel 6 Pro maximizes at 22W of power, well below the maximum charging potential provided by the adapter itself (see also the next section). This peak power consumption lasts up to 50% charge, virtually as advertised. This will take about 31 minutes. However, after the first period of faster charging, the power sent to the phone drops to about 62% battery capacity or 15W in about 40 minutes. It is stable until the capacity drops further to 12W by 75%, and it takes about 53 minutes to hit. From there, the power stabilizes again until you get 85% charge in about 63 minutes. Then, by the time the battery is full, the power will gradually drop to 2.5W.

It takes a tremendous amount of time to charge this last 15% of the battery, and it takes another hour to complete the charge. Curiously, the phone actually reverts to the standard USB Power Delivery protocol after reaching about 75% battery capacity. There’s no clear reason for this, and it could be a hangover from Google’s old billing algorithm. This will be explained later.

After reaching 50% charge, the power drops from 22W to 15W, and much less.

Looking at the full charge cycle, the phone is pretty fast to reach 50%, but the next 50% will take three times as long. In terms of temperature, the phone did not break the peak of 35 ° C. This is very good, but at the time of writing it was soon winter. Therefore, the external temperature may have been a small factor. Still, there is plenty of thermal headroom in the second half of charging, and the battery temperature is only close to 25 ° C. The only other reason Google makes it so conservative is that it doesn’t overwhelm a reasonably cheap low C rate battery.

Ultra-fast charging test for Google Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

We also tested the previous generation Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra using the same official 30W Google charger to see if the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro behave abnormally.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra uses the USB Power Delivery PPS protocol to negotiate up to 25W of power and has a 5,000mAh battery, making it a great reference for the Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 5 also provides some useful data as it shows how Google used the USB Power Delivery 2.0 specification to charge older smartphones.

It’s easy to see that the Galaxy S21 Ultra draws more power than the Pixel 6 Pro from Google’s own adapter. Pull 25W from the same plug, reach the peak of 28W, then reduce the charging power at the 50% mark. Even after this mark, the power consumption still drops to 20W, which is fast, and then drops towards 6W in the last 15% of phone charging. The phone also uses the USB PDPPS standard throughout the charging cycle. The end result is much faster, 62 minutes to full charge, 49 minutes faster than the Pixel 6 Pro with the same battery capacity.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra draws more power than the Pixel 6 Pro from Google’s proprietary adapter and charges up to 49 minutes faster than the Pixel 6 Pro, despite the same battery capacity.

However, there are small trade-offs here. The battery temperature of the Galaxy S21 Ultras is about 35 ° C for the fast charging part and over 30 ° C for the rest of the charging cycle. Still, it’s pretty cool compared to the 60W and above fast charging standards on the market.

A comparison of the Google Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 5 shows that the company uses virtually the same charging algorithm for both phones, but the new model uses slightly more power. The handset follows a similar step-down approach to reduce power when the phone’s battery is full. You’ll have to turn off the gas when the battery is full, but Google’s approach is clearly much more conservative than Samsung.

Need to buy a Google 30WPPS charger?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The advantage of the USB PD PPS over the regular USB PD standard is that it provides finer control over the current and voltage supply when combined with improved communication between the device and the charger. In other words, the move to PPS should allow Google to charge phones faster and more efficiently by optimizing the power supplied based on battery status, temperature, and so on.

Google leverages a slightly higher power standard, but there are no signs that PPS is being used to more dynamically optimize the charging speed of the Pixel 6 Pro than its predecessor. I don’t know why Google is moving to a whole new charging standard, which makes accessories incompatible and powers the Pixel 6 over 4W.

Google’s new 30W charger saves just 10 minutes over the old 18W model. It’s hardly worth the money.

As a final test, I charged the Google Pixel 6 Pro using Google’s old 18W USB Power Delivery plug that came with the previous generation Pixel. Just see if there are any visible benefits. The result is a little bit.

25% Charge 50% Charge 75% Charge 100% Charge Google Pixel 6 ProUSB PD PPS 30W

25% charge:

15 minutes

50% charge:

31 minutes

75% charge:

53 minutes

100% charge:

111 minutes Google Pixel 6 ProUSB PD 18W

25% charge:

19 minutes

50% charge:

40 minutes

75% charge:

64 minutes

100% charge:

121 minutes

When using USB Power Delivery, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will charge at 18W until the battery is about 60% when the power drops to 15W, similar to charging with USB PD PPS. As a result, the smartphone will be 50% charged in 40 minutes instead of 31 minutes, and a full charge of the Pixel 6 Pro will take 121 minutes compared to 111 minutes. Moving from 18W to 30W plugs saves you a lot of time changing games.

The PPS charger makes it a little faster to get back to your feet, but it’s not worth the extra $ 25 on Google’s 30W USB-C adapter just to charge your phone 10 minutes faster. Although it’s a perfectly good charger in itself (as seen in the Galaxy S21 Ultra results), the 18W USB Power Delivery plug left over from the old phone works virtually like Google’s new adapter. ..

Google Pixel 6 Charging: Important Reasons

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Don’t be disappointed with the fast charging features of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. New phones charge faster than ever, especially given Google’s implicit suggestion, thanks to the new 30W power adapter. It’s not a complete lie, but Google’s literature is certainly dishonest about phone features.

The carefully expressed official lines quoted in the opening paragraph of this article, whether intentional or unintentional, make the Pixel 6 series support much stronger charging than it really is. Deceived customers and the press (including ourselves). In fact, Google’s latest flagship product only improves charging speeds slightly, saving only a few minutes compared to previous implementations.

Google’s latest flagship offers only a slight improvement in charging speed.

In conclusion, Google doesn’t seem to be making a leap forward for Apple and Samsung. In fact, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are charging slower than the two biggest competitors. Given that these two are already lagging behind a number of brands that offer much faster, market-leading fast-charging technologies, Google is inferior to the stars in the fast-charging phone Pantheon. Notice that you are. The Pixel 6 Series offers many notable hardware upgrades compared to its predecessor, so it’s a shame that charging can’t keep up.

I contacted Google about the findings, but didn’t get a response by the time it was published. If you do, update the article accordingly.

