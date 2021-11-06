SBA admin Guzman announces the addition of five new regional innovation clusters





The newly designated cluster has awarded a total of $ 1.5 million to support the growth of SMEs and drive innovation in the local economy.

November 5, 2021 Washington (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA), has added five new Regional Innovation Clusters (RIC) to its portfolio of communities supported through the program. I announced that. RIC is a geographically centralized networking hub for SMEs, suppliers, service providers, and related agencies that work together to maximize resources, compete on a large scale, and drive innovation and job creation.

Innovators in each country are essential to economic recovery as they create jobs and strengthen global competitiveness in key industries. The launch of five new regional innovation clusters will double reach and facilitate support for key priority industries such as supply chain / logistics, bioscience, food and agricultural technology, said manager Guzman. Stated. These RICs will help entrepreneurs connect to knowledge, networks and capital, enable them to successfully develop and commercialize innovations and provide products and services that improve lives around the world.

SBA’s Regional Innovation Cluster connects and strengthens innovation assets to enable SMEs to effectively leverage them to commercialize new technologies and expand into new markets, said the SBA Associate of the Entrepreneurship Development Agency. Mark Madrid, the administrator, said. SBA’s new cluster is particularly well suited to focus on SME development by optimizing strengths and resources and enabling large-scale competition.

Winners are selected by the Entrepreneurship Department and are proven to be capable of providing the broadest support to SME entrepreneurs in the pharmaceutical and bioscience, agricultural technology, retail, supply chain / logistics, and food processing industries. Based on the person. Each of the five clusters will be awarded $ 300,000, for a total of $ 1.5 million to pay for events, meetings, booths, webins, salaries, and operating costs.

The five new SBA regional innovation clusters are:

Acendian LLC Priority Areas in Chesterfield, Missouri: Pharmaceuticals and Biosciences

AgLaunch, Knoxville, Tennessee Priority Area: Agricultural Technology

Development Capital Networks LLC, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.Priority area: Unmanned aerial vehicle system

Larta Inc., Los Angeles, CA Focus Area: Bioscience

Startup Junkie Consulting, LLC, Fayetteville, Ark.Area of ​​Focus: Innovation in Retail, Supply Chain / Logistics, & Food Processing

With the addition of these five new clusters, the total number of clusters supported by SBA will increase to 12. These new clusters will attract, create and grow new business startups in some regions, increase technology connectivity, drive innovation and commercialization while driving business formation. Business acceleration, mentorship, and sustainability.

For more information, contact information, or a complete list of SBA Regional Innovation Clusters, please visit www.sba.gov/local-assistance.

About the US Small Business Administration

The Small Business Administration realizes the American dream of business ownership. The SBA is the only reliable resource and voice for small businesses backed by federal power, needed by entrepreneurs and small business owners to start, grow, expand, or recover from a declaration. Provides resources and support. disaster. We serve through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. For more information, please visit www.sba.gov.

