Powerful women in tech industry are redefining new common sense





For months, we’ve all been reading data about the setbacks this pandemic has brought to women’s equality in the workplace. It is a story that is often used nowadays. “COVID-19 has driven millions of women out of the workforce.” “The coronavirus has set back women’s progress.”; “The pandemic has upset working mothers.” Like many women in the tech industry, I work, invest, and guide with them. I’ve been scared and worried about the woman I’m in. If I don’t admit that I’m worried about myself and my daughter, I’ll be lying.

Recently, one of the most cohesive and productive women I know has confessed to me that he has finally reached the limit. She holds it down with a high-level venture capital position, two elementary school kids, and a similarly busy spouse. She managed to continue juggling (and juggling, juggling), but when we spoke, she was convinced she had reached her limits. After a week’s deadline, getting off, and almost (very) little sleep, she found her mentally exhausted and unbelievable to even hold the steering wheel of the car and meet in person.

With the efficiency of the working mother, she made a new plan for herself, took it to her boss, and said, “What does this need to look like for it to work in the future?” Fortunately, her company implemented the change on the fly so that there would be no company-wide meetings after 4 pm. Undoubtedly, this woman is very fortunate to be in a position to seek these changes without endangering her livelihood, a privilege that not all working mothers have. But we need women who are in a position to promote such policies that benefit everyone.

When I got pregnant with my second child, my friend, and the COO of TaskRabbit Stacy Brown-Philpot, told me to “ask what you need.” This seemingly simple piece of advice may seem daunting to many women, but it’s the way real change happens. Women who defend themselves and their changing needs help shape the workplace for all women.

Over the past few months, I’ve heard a lot of similar stories from women in the tech industry from powerful working mothers who threatened to leave their prestigious position unless the post-pandemic company-wide policy stayed on a flexible schedule. I have. A level manager who actively drafted and proposed a new family vacation policy for young companies. Talks from department heads who require all team meetings to accommodate school pick-up times and formal return to help competent candidates return to work after taking childcare leave I’ve heard stories from recruiters claiming the program. The story is different, but the theme is the same. More generally, across technology and business, female leaders identify and remove barriers that prevent women and their colleagues from staying in the workforce.

These stories forced me to face the questions that had been in my head for some time. Is there a way for women in the tech industry to turn the pandemic story from frustration to victory, armed with the vulnerabilities we all feel at this moment? In non-diplomatic terms, why should women simply not assume the authority to define new normals?

In late September, yet another data point on the impact of pandemics on women was released. McKinsey’s seventh report, Womeninthe Workplace 2021, in partnership with Leanin.org, supports the idea that COVID-19 is devastating for working women. This time, I learned that women have more burnouts than before and more burnouts than men. Forty-two percent of the women surveyed (out of a pool of a total of 65,000 employees across 423 organizations) have burnout.

McKinsey’s report also contained details that were potentially revolutionary and at the same time not surprising. It is the female leader who meets at this moment, responsible for helping the team organize the team in this difficult situation. The findings show that female managers take more action than male managers to help teams prevent or manage burnout, navigate new worklife challenges, and balance workloads. It is clear that it is. They also check the overall well-being of workers and provide the important emotional support that many workers, especially working parents, need to stay unsustainable. Is anyone surprised by this?

We are in a chaotic era. There are no case studies to consider and no business science to refer to here. Working women are still juggling and trying to put it all together. And it seems counterintuitive that they now take on more responsibilities. But they have a solution. They directly know what best meets the needs of themselves and their peers.

Women are in the C Suite and all departments. They have a team of direct reports and public profiles that can be leveraged in the increasingly competitive talent war. Today, many of these women quietly claim the power needed to usher in fairer compensation, more flexible work conditions, and an era of change that could lead to a more comprehensive tech industry as a whole. doing. Specifically, you can see that we are focusing on four basic actions:

They are normalizing various priorities. With so many people now indiscriminately placing family, activism, or creative pursuits at the heart of their lives, female leaders have the flexible schedule they need to survive and prosper. Insists.

They are creating a new model. Rather than waiting for senior action, women of all levels take the lead in identifying and designing policies that empower working parents and attract the talent they need.

They are using their leverage. Highly sought after candidates make employers more for themselves and other women by explicitly demanding working conditions and compensation that can ultimately put women and minorities on an equal footing. We are pushing into fair practices.

They are raising their corners. Women with direct reports are rethinking the workflow that best suits their existing team and future talents. They are quickly influencing by defining new normals for the corners they already control.

There is no sole authority to determine what the new normal will look like. The next breathtaking article (including myself) of the breathtaking article creates an urgently needed solution that does better for working parents and keeps women in the workforce. Practice begging companies (and yes, often thankfully) to show leadership that so many women are already active.

It may not be right to expect female leaders, who are already overloaded, to fight the structural forces of inequality and resolve the turmoil they did not create, but at this exact time. , It may be revolutionary. We are the ones who are most capable of designing new and better ways of working that actually work for women. And surprises, surprises, we are also the ones who are most pleased to actually work.

This is the moment of reinvention. Those who grab it will probably define what “new normal” means for future generations. It is a user error to keep seeing this problem through the lens of confusion. What is important now is not “how can we change the status quo?” What is important now is “who will decide next”.

Leah Solivan is the founder of TaskRabbit and a general partner of Fuel Capital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90692205/women-tech-leaders-work-policies-new-normal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos