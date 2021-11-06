Microsoft SQL Server 2017 Connector Included with Google Data Studio





Photo: John Townner

Launching a new Google Data Studio connector is usually not like going home. But in the latest rolling update of Google Data Studio, the beta connector to Microsoft SQL Server is interesting. Google’s Microsoft SQL 2017 Server Connector for cloud-based platforms makes it easy to populate Google Data Studio from a Microsoft SQL database.

So far, you have two options for using Google Data Studio and Microsoft Database Services. Analysts had to use a Microsoft solution such as Power BI or export the data in one step and then import the data into Data Studio. The connector allows users to use Data Studio to integrate data into familiar tables.

Microsoft SQL Google Data Studio Connection Setup

The connection is easy to set up. To connect to a Microsoft database, enter your Data Studio account and[レポートにデータを追加]Go to the menu item.From the menu[MicrosoftSQL Server接続]Choose. You have two choices for connecting to the data source: JDBC URL or host name / IP address details. Select whether to enable SSL, then authenticate and connect.

According to Google’s Data Studio help page, the connector uses the V7.2 JDBC driver and is compatible with Microsoft SQL 2016, 2014, 2012, and 2008 versions.

When the data is imported, Google Data Studio maps the data types from the source database to a list of specific data types and sets the columns and rows. When you run the query, Data Studio skips columns that do not contain supported data types and reads up to 150,000 rows from a particular query.

What Microsoft SQL Connector Brings to Analyst Workflow

The Microsoft SQL Connector for Google Data Studio reflects the growth trend among data solution providers for business and software development. The integrated development environment (IDE) and software solutions introduce the ability to more easily integrate data and programming environments. A popular IDE among data scientists using R programming, RStudio recently added an integrated upgrade to make it easier for users to run Python scripts within project files or project notebooks. .. These integrations benefit analysts who may enhance workflow consistency. Developers and analysts spend less time switching between languages ​​and interface environments.

Tighter integration allows users to ensure that the programming and environment are in the same setup, enabling better data quality audits. Google has introduced user features that support data auditing, such as conditional formatting and version control. Being in an environment with similar controls allows teams to quickly eliminate individual systematic errors. Analysts can also focus on choosing the best visualization to tell an important story from the data.

Better data integration

The connector represents a small but important milestone in how technology solution providers have responded to Martec integration concerns. Google Data Studio has been adding connectors for years, but these were developed for other Google services such as BigQuery and MySQL. This makes Google Data Studio an ecosystem comparable to Power BI and Tableau. This connector eliminates the need to use Microsoft services exclusively to access data from Microsoft servers.

Establishing an ecosystem prevents teams from working with many solutions. Instead of using the true Martec stack, the team gets a “Franken stack”. This is the term Shutterfly’s Mike Barry uses to describe the hackney collection of poorly integrated tools (he explains his concerns in this post). With so many teams working remotely in a mixed work environment, the need for better integration becomes apparent.

Since SQL databases are an operational staple in many companies, analysts will be quick to adopt the Google Data Studio connector. Connector reduces workflow steps for small groups seeking greater efficiency when transferring data between teams, especially sources.

Pierre DeBois is the founder of Zimana, a digital analytics consultancy for small businesses. He reviews data from web analytics and social media dashboard solutions and provides recommendations and web development actions to improve marketing strategies and business profitability.

