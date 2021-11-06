Wylex Announces 2021 Long List “The Rise of Women in the Cryptocurrency Power List”





London, November 5, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Wirex, a leading digital payments platform, has partnered with popular fintech publication UKTN to list women in the 2021 Rising Women in Crypto Power List. Was announced.

Back after a successful first year, the 2021 power list is once again very popular and seeks the nomination of a female industry leader who is helping the global crypto industry thrive. With over 200 entries, this list presents the wide variety of roles women play within the crypto sector for women in the DeFi, Legal and Compliance, Marketing, Journalism, Graphic Design and Coding sectors. The purpose is that. Women from more than 50 countries were mentioned, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, India and Singapore.

The Rising Women in Crypto Power List is part of Wirex’s broader Women in Crypto campaign and strives to showcase the great things women in the crypto sector are doing. Along with Wylex’s core mission, it aims to prove that everyone can participate in cryptocurrencies, counter male-dominated stereotypes, and let women experience the benefits of the digital economy. is.

The 2021 Power List was unveiled last month at a new event, Women in Crypto: Tech, Innovation & Digitisation. London’s Tech Accelerator, a six-woman powerhouse hosted live at level 39 and talking about DeFi, payments and NFTs, has arrived. Panelists have inspired women around the world, providing unprecedented and unique insights, and demonstrating the exciting role women are playing in cryptocurrencies, regardless of background or experience.

The final 10 winners of the Power List will be decided by a recently announced jury and will be announced on November 11th. George Coxon, Director of the Nano Foundation & Appia, is included on behalf of experienced crypto experts and those with a deeply rooted passion for the initiative. Wylex’s Global Head of People, Amy Barker. Hedi Krueger, Director of Digital & Innovation at Mastercard. Ria Shetty, European Women’s Ambassador to Payment Network. And Ada Vaughan, Growth & Partnerships of the Stellar Development Foundation. Results are based on the highest levels of achievement, potential, influence, ambition, leadership skills and innovation.

The story continues

Lotti Wells, Senior PR & Event Manager, who played a central role in managing the power list, said: I am involved in the cryptocurrency sector. We are honored to congratulate all the women involved and use the Wylex and UKTN networks to spread awareness of this important message. I can’t wait to work with the judges to finalize the top 10 women on the candidate list. “

To view the longlist, go to https://wirexapp.com/blog/post/rising-women-in-crypto-power-list-the-2021-longlist-0462.

The final 10 winners of the Power List will be announced on the Wylex and UKTN websites on November 11th.

View more exclusive content from women in the crypto industry and visit https://wirexapp.com/blog/category/women-in-crypto-0009 for more information on the campaign.

About Wylex

Wirex is a global digital payment platform and regulator that has set new rules in the field of digital payments. In 2015, the company developed the world’s first crypto-enabled payment card that allows users to seamlessly use crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEO and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev. They recognized the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and give everyone access to digital money.Wylex is committed to cryptocurrencies and traditionally by incorporating a next-generation payment infrastructure integrated with the cryptocurrency blockchain, with the primary purpose of making digital assets as easy to use as possible in everyday life. Providing reliable and cost-effective services for currency transactions

With approximately 4 million customers in 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to instantly and easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies at the highest live rates in a single centralized mobile app. increase. Fast and simple cryptocurrency options are available, giving you the freedom to use over 150 traditional cryptocurrencies in over 61 million locations around the world using Wirex cards.

Wylex continues to develop its products as the market evolves, complying with local regulations and ensuring appropriate licenses, if any. Wirex, a proven industry pioneer, has launched its own native utility token, WXT, and introduced Cryptoback, the world’s first cryptocurrency rewards program. This allows cardholders to earn up to 2% per transaction.

Wylex is based in London and has offices in Singapore, Kiev, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $ 5 billion in transactions already processed and its rapid expansion into new regions, including the United States, Wirex is in a unique position to support and facilitate mass adoption of cashless societies through creative solutions.

| wirexapp.com |

Cision

View original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wirex-announces-longlist-for-2021-rising-women-in-crypto-power-list-301416921.html

Source Wylex

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/wirex-announces-longlist-2021-rising-113000391.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos