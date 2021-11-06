Google warns that liberal “online harm bills” will lead to blocking legitimate content





Google and other critics are having problems with the requirement to remove flagged content within 24 hours and report the content to law enforcement agencies.

Anja Karadeglija

According to Google, having the platform collect sensitive Canadian personal data poses a continuous privacy risk in the event of a data breach.

Google says legitimate content will be blocked by a Liberal government proposal to force online platforms to monitor all user content and remove posts that it finds illegal.

Article content

The company warned the government in discussions on the proposed bill that automation systems are still evolving and often struggling with subtle and context-sensitive definitions.

For example, automated systems that look for malicious language or terrorist content can mistakenly identify news reports or academic research dealing with these topics.

This means that if the platform requires the platform to proactively monitor and block content using automated systems, it is likely that a large amount of legitimate content will be blocked and Canadians will not be able to access valuable information. Stated.

The Free Government has introduced legislation to address terrorist content, content that incites violence, hate speech, intimate non-consensual images, and online harm defined as sexual exploitation of children within 100 days of the return of Congress. I promised to do it. The government outlined the proposal in July, seeking feedback, but refused to publish the 423 submissions it received. Google is currently up to date among many organizations and scholars and publishes its own submissions.

Article content

Many of these experts have warned the government that implementing proposals in the current structured way would violate Canada’s constitutional and privacy rights.

Experts say the impact of the online harm bill includes a “censorship outlook” and the library group warns Ditch of a “fundamentally flawed” online harm bill.

Google and other critics have reported a series of issues with the proposal, including the requirements platform monitoring all content, removing flagged content within 24 hours, and reporting content to law enforcement agencies. Is pointed out.

Algorithms and automation systems are an important part of Google’s products, driving everything from search engine results to targeted advertising and video recommendations on YouTube. However, the company warned Heritage Canada that these systems only perform the task of identifying harmful content that requires nuances and judgment.

Article content

It gave an example of a video of a military conflict. In some contexts, it serves as evidence of the atrocities committed. In another example, the video could be used as a promotional material for terrorist organizations, or as an important political speech by marginalized people, Google said.

He argued that the exact same symbolic and terrifying image of historical genocide was used by those who wanted to claim justice and forgiveness on the one hand, and those who wanted to claim violence and further genocide on the other. Between these two poles are those who aspire to objectively report on historical events. The computer still cannot distinguish this important context.

Unlike some others who participated in the consultation process, the company does not require the government to withdraw the proposal altogether, but outlines some proposals to improve it.

Article content

This includes removing the 24-hour deadline for the platform to remove content and establishing a more flexible process.

The problem associated with the very short delete timeline would only be exacerbated by the fact that the user flag can trigger the start of the countdown, he said. Due to the short deadlines and high penalties for non-compliance, the platform prioritizes speed over accuracy and automatically flags content if the automated system determines that it is unlikely that it will be banned. Select to block / delete.

As a result, Google said it removes a significant amount of legal and legitimate language that was incorrectly flagged by the user or incorrectly characterized by an automated system.

Article content

Another problem with relying on user flags is that user flags can be incorrect or used maliciously. This shows the user’s experience of flagging content that violates YouTube guidelines. We receive hundreds of thousands of content flags every day. Many are sincere attempts to flag problematic content, but many represent or are inaccurate or merely inconsistent with the views expressed in legitimate content.

Google is also concerned about the government’s proposal to require the platform to report content to law enforcement agencies. The platform said it may feel pressured to report content that may even be banned. The regular flow of large amounts of user data from private companies to law enforcement agencies without the user’s knowledge would violate consumer expectations of privacy and government oversight in democracies.

Article content

Google has also urged the government to withdraw the requirement that the platform collect and report anonymous demographic data about its users. Forcing the platform to collect sensitive personal data of Canadians creates an ongoing privacy risk in the event of a data breach, he said.

The online harm bill was created under then-heritage minister Stephen Gilbeau, who was moved to an environmental file in a cabinet reshuffle on October 26. New Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez was asked about the criticisms the bill received shortly after his oath and said he would listen and consult.

Asked if that meant he would remake the bill, Rodriguez replied: I consult, that’s for sure.

comment

