CIO’s Guide to Developing Low-Code / No-Code Strategies





Editor’s Note: The following are guest articles from Accenture’s Managing Director Christian Kelly and Accenture’s Senior Manager Sri Ram Sabesan.

The current concern is that by 2025, $ 390 billion will be lost each year if IT skills are scarce around the world, resulting in the inability to solve imminent business problems. Low Code / No Code (LCNC) addresses this gap and the resulting backlog of projects that burden the CIO everywhere. And it hasn’t arrived immediately.

Low-code / no-code platforms can transform the way applications are created, enabling people closest to customers and business users to deliver solutions and experiences with minimal involvement of technology organizations.

CIOs everywhere are excited about this opportunity, believing that adopting LCNC can bridge skill gaps, reduce the burden on IT, and increase time to create agility and value. increase. Still, nearly a quarter of CIOs are still afraid of rampant shadow IT and the potential consequences for security and solution quality.

The most likely reason behind these concerns is that these organizations have not yet adjusted their operational blueprints and capabilities to fully embrace and take advantage of the decentralized innovations that LCNC enables. That is.

As many companies are still struggling to adopt Agile and DevOps to accelerate their software development lifecycle, LCNC offers a significantly faster delivery pace than ever seen.

Low code / no code requires new operating model

To get the most out of LCNC, CIOs need to adopt new operating models that match the potential of the technology. These operating models need to balance the need for business and technology innovation, stabilization, and scaling, all of which occur at the same time.

By enabling self-service civil development, CIOs can win the hearts of businesses and their pool of existing procode developers.

CIOs and their IT organizations need to be able to enable significant business change and innovation, rather than acting as technology gatekeepers. In this new environment, every company and its technology team can have four different operating models:

Citizen developers respond to the customer experience while participating in a product scrum team (mainly citizen developer-led delivery). Increasing Business User Productivity Provided by Citizen-Developer-Leaded Scrum Teams Enterprise Controls and Services (IT-Driven Delivery) Provided by Procode Scrum Teams and Innovation Enablers Self-Service Solutions (Mainly IT-Driven) Being a Scrum Master, site reliability, and release engineer experience.

In addition to these operational models, CIOs can benefit from thinking of features as categorized into different categories, especially customer, enterprise-wide, or departmental categories.

This classification helps determine the best team composition to provide each. For example, determine the appropriate combination between newly empowered citizen developers and procode developers within your IT organization.

CIOs also need to create new engagement models for security and data governance that enable optimal collaboration between CISOs and chief data officers.

As the line between “business” and “IT” shifts into a rapidly fading world, visionary CIOs have a great opportunity to rethink how they work and lead the organization. LCNC is not only a key factor in achieving higher productivity, but also a way to get there quickly.

To get started, the CIO and other tech leaders need to:

Implement a new operating model

Start by including citizen developers in your Scrum team, but clearly divide your team into those that focus on user experience and those that enable innovation, such as creating endpoints.

To ensure a smooth delivery, we will develop a new group of business-level solutions architects and program managers focused on overseeing LCNC-based innovation.

Segment and streamline your technology portfolio to fit your new model

Start by evaluating existing applications that will be migrated to LCNC. Next, define a cloud-enabled portfolio of AI, machine learning, and mobile experiences to create solutions that require minimal investment and procode developers.

Allocate funds for LCNC-enabled innovation

The current LCNC platform has the disadvantage of high solution utilization. This is due to the disconnect between corporate expectations and the priority of platform providers that need to be bridged.

In the meantime, it is the CIO’s primary concern to be responsible for the platform provider, such as understanding automatic code generation and workflow restarts, and encouraging more exposure of the platform’s internal behavior.

Another focus is to support citizen developers and drive the creation of collaborative options to simplify efforts to address security concerns.

Over time, these operating models need to evolve to balance the combination of procode and civil developers, while CIOs work with platform providers to increase maturity.

Early efforts will aggressively drive the growth of secure API endpoints (edge, SaaS, enterprise core), create frameworks for outside-in experiences and inside-out process transactions, and enhance platform supportability. You need to focus on that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ciodive.com/news/low-code-no-code-guide-how-to/609581/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos