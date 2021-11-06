How Drone Technology Is Transforming Business Transactions





When the trip stopped due to COVID-19, face-to-face due diligence for commerce also stopped. In response, PwC Central and Eastern Europe have developed drone-based tools for site inspection. This technology also paves the way for traders to reduce carbon emissions.

The turmoil caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of the business, from major remote work shifts to ongoing failures in the global supply chain.

But one particular form of turmoil required a particularly visionary form of innovation, as it requires being in many places at the same time in the face of a travel blockade. It was a pre-transaction due diligence act in which a team of decision makers visited the facility for on-site inspections.

“If you want to buy an asset, you have to go see it,” said Agnieszka Gajewska, a partner in PwC Poland, who heads the company’s Global Center of Excellence in Drone Powered Solutions.

“That’s why due diligence is at the heart of all commerce,” she continued. “To do this, you need to physically move to see your assets, but if you can’t, you’ll have an innovative solution that allows you to work with your drone and on-site camera. You need to come up with “”

Gajewska sees the new solution as a manifestation of PwC’s commitment to providing bold, human-led, technologically-powered ideas and solutions.

Drone technology goes even higher for on-site inspections

When the pandemic began to limit face-to-face movement and interaction, Gajewska and her team of engineers and data scientists designed an aerial data capture program that could be seen and heard by inspectors while waiting for the blockade. Moved quickly to do. The team has developed a solution that will become known as Remote Asset Insights.

The goal was to navigate drones, satellites, and camcorders over space with the same type of intuition and intent that humans bring. According to Gajewska, the tool allows you to see inside and outside the facility, for example, in hard-to-reach places or where special safety measures limit human presence. Other benefits of remote viewing include overhead views that are inaccessible to direct visitors and 3D modeling that represents topological changes over time.

Will Jackson Moore, a partner at PwC UK and a leader in global private equity, real estate and sovereign wealth funds, says Remote Asset Insights continues to inspect sites focused on smaller teams and greater profits.

“Buyers will want to visit at least one site to say they’kicked the tire,'” he said. “But now their visits can be much more focused on time with the seller’s management team. Drone solutions have become an important tool for site visits to reduce costs and improve the quality of assessments. increase.”

Aerial example of human-led innovation

“Solutions with remote asset insights and drones are how I see a future where people and technology work together,” says Gajewska. “Insights and information are very different from the gigabytes of data we receive from the field. We humans use this advanced technology to analyze that data and be effective in providing information that is meaningful to potential buyers. Converts to the entire process and the entire transaction. “

According to Jackson Moore, direct visits were by no means a perfect scenario, as the locations to be inspected are not always near airports and other travel hubs. With the enhanced data and insights that drones can provide, this tool creates value that goes beyond the benefits of not having to lose time in transit.

“Our drone solution not only allows us to review our site anywhere, but it also provides a much more in-depth inspection,” said Jackson-Moore.

Environmental and social upheaval

ESG benefits of reducing flight travel by trading executives can later track carbon emissions, but cannot be exaggerated. For example, round-trip flights between London and New York City have been shown to produce more emissions than the average person in Burundi, Paraguay, or more than 50 other countries would produce in a year. .. Also, shorter flights can result in higher emissions per passenger than longer flights.

But reducing reliance on air travel isn’t the only uplift Gajewska imagines a drone would create. “There is also the social impact of the tool,” she said. “This gives clients the opportunity to create working conditions for their employees that help them balance their work-life balance, rather than traveling for days to visit a new site.”

She is also proud of the opportunity the tool brings to local drone operators and video companies. They often have contracts to work from the ground in their markets.

“This solution is, first and foremost, about human insights based on real-world experience,” she said.

Therefore, it is important to customize each virtual tour according to what the end user wants to see and experience for themselves.

“Remote Asset Insights has proven that combining human intelligence, passion, and true business needs with the most innovative technologies can create real value for our clients,” says Gajewska. “This is even more important than drones, data visualization, and related data analysis technologies. People cannot be excluded from this equation.”

Learn more about PwC’s human-led and technology-driven approach to value creation in transactions.

This post was created by Insider Studios using PwC.

PwC refers to one or more of the PwC Network and / or its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. For more information, please visit www.pwc.com/structure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/sc/how-drone-technology-is-transforming-business-deals-2021-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos