Coded by Kids is working to bridge the racial gap in the world of technology.Lifestyle





Coded by Kids is an organization working to bridge the racial gap in the world of technology. A year ago, they launched 1 Philadelphia as a deliberate effort to build a connected technical education system that prepares children of color, from kindergarten to career and entrepreneurship.

Originally from Germantown, Sylvester Mobley is the founder of the organization and the mastermind behind the effort. He sat down with his afternoon drive host, Cherri Gregg, to discuss the progress of his vision.

1 Congratulations on the 1st anniversary of Philadelphia. 1 For those who have never heard of Philadelphia’s vision, explain what it is and why CodedBy Kids felt the right organization. Why should you guys launch this?

Sylvester Mobley: Unfortunately, when you look at the city of Philadelphia, there is no Philadelphia. The city of Philadelphia looks different depending on what you look like, your neighborhood, who your parents are, your socio-economic status, your race, and your gender. In order for us to have a city that we all believe in, it must be a city where everyone has the same access, opportunity and fairness in terms of what is available and what is in front of it.

Looking at all the data from the perspective of automated jobs, current careers, blacks are focused on the jobs that are most likely to be replaced by automation. That is, if you do not start a career shift. At some point, I was chronically trying to create a class of unemployed or underemployed. The job of technology is to survive that automation.

Let’s give the status of this. Where were the engineers of color, especially blacks? How is 1Philadelphia trying to change that?

Taking the city of Philadelphia as an example, there is a report containing data points published to Technically Philly, and looking at Philadelphia’s technology shows that only 2.5% of Philadelphia’s technicians are black. .. So, for example, in a city where more than 40% of the population is black, but only 2.5% of technicians are black, there is a huge disparity, especially when it comes to work locations.

Yes. So how is 1Philadelphia trying to shift its story and change its statistics?

Well, most of it is how we act collectively as a city 1. ) Recognizing the need to move as many undervalued people as possible to technology, 2. ) How to start connecting points. Silo is often used to attack large system problems. And fairness is not siled. You must be able to gather partners from the entire spectrum in order for everything to work together collectively to attack the problem. Most of what Philadelphia is, all the different partners who need to work together to address the issues that are seen as unfair as a result of not having enough undervalued people in the second innovation space, all How do you see different organizations in Philadelphia? So you can think of us like connective tissue.

And when you launched, one of the big things was getting people in the enterprise to donate like a million dollars.

The money was to get started. And much of what you know and do now is just raising awareness. Many of the people I’m talking about don’t really understand them in the careers that are currently being replaced by automation. Many of the people we work with don’t understand what technology opportunities are or how to get into technology. So was most of the first job a way to start raising awareness, changing conversation and culture, and moving from consciousness to something more programmatic? How do you build a program that is educational, engaging, and helping people at every stage? That’s why this year extends from education for young people to technical education, as well as technical education for adults and commercial education focused on startups.

It’s been a year, so please tell us some highlights.

We were able to start building a $ 50 million venture capital fund to invest in undervalued founders in the technology arena. That’s pretty big. Resolve the big gap you see when many undervalued founders, especially black founders, do not have access to the networks and connections to raise their initial funding to get the company on track. I was able to do. And if you can’t raise that early money to get your company on track, it doesn’t matter how good your idea is, it doesn’t matter how experienced you are, you I just can’t get things going.

Are there any other highlights?

Innovation Week has started. Part of the thinking process was how to start seeing technology and innovation in the same way as sports. And how do we get our youth and parents to see technology and innovation in the same way they see sports? And how can you make it competitive? I was hoping that we could develop it further for next year. One of the things I’ve seen at 1Philadelphia is that some partners have nothing to do with technology. As a result, some partners support access to the university. Why? If we couldn’t get young people to go to college, we couldn’t succeed.

This seems to be just the beginning.

What I’m trying to tell people is that it took hundreds of years to create the systematic inequality we see. Therefore, I did not intend to deal with or rewind within 6 months. And that sexy job, but that necessary long-term job that needs to happen.

How can people support what you are doing to move your vision forward?

People can always visit 1PHL.org for more information on how to get involved. People can also visit codedbykids.com at any time. One of the biggest things people can do is tell more people, “I have all this opportunity. I have all these great careers and all the great things that are happening in the fields of technology and startups.” Many of us just don’t know about it. So the more you can talk to your friends, family and colleagues, the more you can spread the word beyond the reach of the opportunity.

More information on 1Philadelphia can be found at 1Phl.org.

This article was first published on WHYY.org.

