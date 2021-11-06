Arrowhead Centers NM FAST Hosts 5th Annual NM SBIR / STTR Innovation Summit





The New Mexico Federal and State Technology (NM FAST) Partnership Program, which is part of the New Mexico State University Arrowhead Center, will effectively host the 5th New Mexico SBIR / STTR Innovation Summit on December 15, 2021. ..

This dynamic event brings together SMEs, federal program managers, defense personnel, professionals, and support organizations dedicated to driving innovation through the SBIR / STTR program.

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, managed by the US Small Business Administration, provide undiluted funding for research and development-focused small businesses for innovation and commercialization. promotes it. Eleven federal agencies participate in the SBIR / STTR program, providing SMEs with approximately $ 4 billion in federal funding each year.

NM FAST is a source of SBIR / STTR Proposal Development Programming and Assistance in New Mexico. They are working to increase participation in SBIR / STTR programs from poorly serviced, innovative and technology-driven SMEs. NM FAST contributes to the growth of New Mexico’s technology and innovation ecosystem by providing state-wide workshops and events such as microgrant, mentoring, and innovation summits.

This year’s summit effectively extends the success of last year’s event, which was attended from around the world. More than 1,000 people have registered from 44 states in Washington DC, Puerto Rico, Buenos Aires, Germany and India.

Dana Catron, Strategic Operations Director and SBIR Program Director at Arrowhead Center, is pleased to give participants access to SBIR / STTR experts through panels and one-on-one sessions. SBIR and STTR funding is the best source of undiluted capital for early-stage technology, and the event serves as a gateway to these programs. If you are interested in applying for this fund, please join us.

Continuing to adhere to COVID-19 safety practices, this year’s Innovation Summit is virtual yet fully functional, featuring interesting sessions with industry experts and panels led by federal officials, with attendees being experts. There is a unique opportunity to meet one-on-one with. A key decision maker for innovative ideas. Participants will hear from previous SBIR / STTR winners about their experiences through the SBIR process, learn about data rights in government contracts, hear tips for maintaining responsiveness through changes to the SBIR / STTR program, and innovate. Hear how to secure a third party investment for. .. Navy, Air Force, and Army SBIR / STTR program experts will also introduce upcoming topics and recruitment cycles.

Bob Smith, Director of the Navy SBIR / STTR Program, will give a keynote speech at this year’s summit.

While the Innovation Summit focuses on SBIR / STTR funding, the event will be appealing and relevant to anyone looking to learn how to move technology and innovation towards commercialization. Become. SMEs, technology companies, economic development organizations, researchers, faculties, inventors and students should listen to panels and presentations from several senior officials and participate in special occasions of one-on-one visits with program managers. Is recommended.

The New Mexico SBIR / STTR Innovation Summit is a great opportunity for SMEs to learn more about these federal funding opportunities, said Del McKee, Senior Head of Economic Development at the Arrowhead Center. We are pleased to announce the addition of more agencies, one-on-one sessions, and more focused panel discussions this year, which will be of great benefit to participants. If you have any questions about how to access this undiluted fund, we highly encourage you to join us.

Author: Stephanie Garcia

