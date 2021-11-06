Leicester Pro 2022 Guide Free Download





Guide Lister Pro 2022 Free Download Latest Version for PC. It is complete standalone offline setup of Directory Lister Pro 2022.

Leicester Pro 2022 Guide Overview

Directory Lister Pro 2022 is a useful application that allows you to create easy-to-read lists of your files and folders on a wide range of storage media such as hard drives, DVD-ROMs, floppy disks, USB drives, shared network folders, etc. It is a powerful and efficient application that allows you to insert files in HTML, text or CSV format, save, print or store them in repositories or network shares. It is a comprehensive suite that offers a wide range of powerful tools that make it easy to categorize or separate different types of files in different formats. With this great tool, you can also find out the specific directory size and folder size and check which folders occupy the most space on your disks. It offers a clean and easy to use interface with a well-organized layout that provides quick access to all the tools and functions available. You can also download Directory List and Print Pro 2020 Free Download.

Directory Lister Pro 2022 is an excellent application that allows you to view files stored in a partition or directory, locate multiple files, include subdirectories, and uses an intelligent filtering system that allows you to sort results by document attributes such as title, author, keywords, comments, company, word count and pages. A variety of configurations that allow you to customize the column layout in terms of attributes, span, type, size or other criteria. It also gives you the ability to view information about EXE files, such as file version, description, copyright, and company, as well as hash values. The generated list with all items includes details about file name and extension, path, size, date the document was created, when it was last accessed or written, size, owner, drive volume label, and attributes, as well as a short summary about Total number of directories and files and size. You can also change the background color, separate header style, directory rows, odd and even file rows, and surrounding frames. You can also download a free download of Directory Monitor.

Leicester Pro 2022 Guide Features

Below are some noticeable features which you will experience after Directory Lister Pro 2022 free download

Leicester Pro 2022 Guide Technical Setup Details

Before you start Directory Lister Pro 2022 free download, make sure you have the system specifications listed below

Full Program Name: Directory Lister Pro 2022 Setup File Name: Directory_Lister_Pro_v2.44_Enterprise.rar Setup Size: 11MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Full Standalone Setup Mechanical Compatibility: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Latest version added Posted on November 04, 2021 Developers: Leicester Pro Guide

System Requirements for Directory Lister Pro 2022 Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10RAM: 512MB Hard Disk: 50MB Processor: Intel Dual Core processor or higher processor Directory Lister Pro 2022 free download

Click below link to start Directory Lister Pro 2022 Free Download. This is complete offline installer standalone setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password 123 This post was last updated on: November 4, 2021

