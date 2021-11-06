Google Account Updates: Here are the changes from November 9th | World News





Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami of Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Technology giant Google will soon close one-click login for its account. However, the company has introduced a new way to log in to your account. People with a Google account are reportedly required to go through a two-step verification (2SV) process. This new login method is expected to provide an additional layer of protection for your Google account.

For years, Google has been at the forefront of innovation in two-step verification (2SV), one of the most reliable ways to prevent unauthorized access to your account or network. 2SV is most powerful when you combine both “what you know” (passwords, etc.) and “what you have” (cell phones, security keys, etc.), Google said in a blog post in October. increase.

Here’s how to get a Google account update:

-2 After SV is automatically registered and you sign in to your Google account, first log in using your password.

-Next, you need to enter your mobile number. OTPs (one-time passwords) are sent via text, voice calls, or Google’s mobile app.

-When you receive the OTP, you need to enter the code in the login bar.

Many people have already passed 2SV when they first log in to their Google account or sign in using their new device these days. Starting November 9th, the process will be active on all Google accounts and two-step verification will allow users to access their accounts.

What is 2SV?

The two-step verification aims to ensure security from possible attacks from hackers. The process that includes your password and your phone number ensures that hackers have no access to your information even if they have your password. Even if someone has your password, you need to know the verification code sent on your phone to access your account while logged in.

