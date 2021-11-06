The annual Joplin Technology Summit begins with cybersecurity talks





Joplin, Missouri – The four-state region may not be Silicon Valley, but the Joplin Regional Chamber of Commerce is confident that it has what it takes to become a technology leader.

“There’s a great story to tell here in southwestern Missouri. We’re a technological center like everyone else on the coast, and people are learning it, but we’re sure. “I would like to tell you,” said Doug Hunt, director of entrepreneurship at the Chamber of Commerce.

And the Joplin Regional Chamber of Commerce believes that a good way to tell the story is to launch the annual Innovation and Technology Summit on Friday at the James River Church in Joplin.

The summit provided the opportunity for local technology businesses to come together to hear from cybersecurity experts and discuss other technology issues such as e-commerce and digital workforce development.

Simoriah Stogner, a keynote speaker and data center infrastructure expert, said:

The main theme of the summit was cybersecurity, and many local businesses were there to prevent them from becoming victims of the next ransomware. The owner of Hunt’s Mobile Detailing in Joplin states that ensuring that customer data is as secure as possible is a major reason for participating.

“We have so many customers. We use online for almost everything because everyone uses their mobile phones to book something. They call us. Call, we have an extensive database of people’s phone numbers, email addresses, everything, so learning about data security is that we implement some measures to keep them secure. Helped us where we could, “said Jacob, co-owner of Hunt’s mobile detail.

This Technology Summit is the first event and the Joplin Regional Chamber of Commerce is already planning the next event on November 3rd and 4th, 2022.

