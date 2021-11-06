Pixel 6 Pro is not good at charging





Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro should be the fastest charging phones ever. Since all the spec sheets and related promotional materials advertise the 30W wired feature of each phone, Google finally offers a device that doesn’t take too long to back up, assuming you have an optional 30W charger. bottom.

After all, after a bit of testing, Google’s claim about 30W charging may not be accurate. Well, or maybe we all thought the phone was capable, but it’s not.

Through several tests with different chargers, everything can boost speeds of 30W, and Android Authority people call 30W charging of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro a “myth”.

They used the official 30W Google charger released with the Pixel 6, Anker Nano II, Samsung 45W Travel Adapter, and Elecjet X21 Pro. From any of those chargers, they had never seen a full 30W charging speed. During testing with both adaptive charging and adaptive battery off, Google’s new Pixel 6 line basically peaked at 22W, averaging 13W on a full charge cycle. No, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro don’t actually charge at 30W.

But that’s not all.

With an average of 13W during a charging session, it takes about 111 minutes to bring a device such as the Pixel 6 Pro or its 5000mAh battery back to 100% charge. Google has set the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to charge only at 22W for the first 50% or so before tapering. This is common, but the taper looks pretty dramatic once it starts, which is why it takes so long to charge one of these phones.

As an example, the graph above shows that the Galaxy S21 Ultra sits between 20W and 27W until the phone reaches 85% charge. At that point, Samsung begins to taper. It takes about an hour to reach 100% on the S21 Ultra and its 5000mAh battery. As a result, Google’s Pixel 6 Pro with the same size battery will take almost twice as long as it will drop sharply during a charging session after the 50% mark.

What is the takeaway? Well, if you look closely, you can see that Google doesn’t really say anywhere that a new phone can be charged at 30W. They simply say that they can reach 50% charge in about 30 minutes using the Google 30W charger on the phone. These phones do exactly that – 50% in 30 minutes.

Sooooooo, yeah! We almost assumed that we were selling a 30W charger for new phones because Google can charge at 30W, but there is considerable evidence of charging at a top speed of 22W. It also charges very slowly due to the aggressive taper at the 50% mark.

Google’s new phone doesn’t charge the champion, at least for now.

