Cultivated meat development is one of the most important advances we can make.





The company is working to grow meat directly from animal cells in a bioreactor to produce animal protein without raising animals.

Biotechnology start-ups have secured a total investment of 1 million. It consists of grants from the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), a government innovation support agency under the Transforming Food Production program. Roslin also secures investments led by the British Innovation Fund.

Cultivated Meat and British Food 2040 Net Zero Goal

The announcement was made during the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, and EU and US leaders announced plans this week to reduce greenhouse gas methane emissions. Livestock is an important factor in methane released into the atmosphere, and biotechnology companies believe that increased use of cultivated meat may help reduce emissions.

The UK Governments Transforming Food Production Program is part of the UKRI program to help direct food production to zero net emissions by 2040. This program aims to make food production more efficient, resilient and sustainable.

According to UKRI, the grants awarded to Rossin Technologies highlight the potential for transformation of cultivated meat and allow companies to turn scientific advances into scalable business opportunities.

Raising funds for such projects requires the knowledge and potential to turn them into realistic and successful business proposals, said Katrina Hater, UKRI’s Director of Food Production Transformation Challenges.

We believe that the development of cultivated meat is one of the most important advances we can make to combat the tragedy of food shortages and climate change, both nationally and globally.

Cash for marketing

Roslin Technologies said funding will be invested in a program to further develop and commercialize the company’s groundbreaking pluripotent stem cell lines to help food companies around the world produce cultivated meat. ..

The company uses advanced cell technology to work with partners around the world to help grow meat reach the consumer market faster.

The company believes its technology will help address the critical challenges facing cultivated meat. While technology is evolving rapidly in this area, production costs are still very high and not optimized for large-scale production. Roslin Technologies cells have been shown to replicate indefinitely without degradation as other cell types indicate, making them highly suitable for large-scale, more efficient production.

“Roslin Tech is in the process of transforming innovative stem cell innovation into a proposal that is commercially available in the global meat sector. The UK Government recognizes us as the UK’s global leader in this area and recognizes us. We look forward to your support. Program Coordinator and Chief Scientific Officer of Rossin Technologies, Professor Jacqui Matthews, has set a vision to make grown meat affordable worldwide.

Roslin Technologies, which provides pork cell lines for meat producers, plans to further optimize pig cell lines and develop new cell lines from cattle and sheep.

Roslin Technologies plans to use this investment as a starting point for a Series A investment round starting in October 2021. This will help fund the next wave of innovation in the industry cell.

Ernst van Orsouw, CEO of Roslin Technologies, said: To sustainability and climate change. We work with grow meat producers around the world to drive recruitment.

