A description of Google’s wireless streaming technology





If you’ve been thinking about picking up a dongle and enabling wireless streaming on a non-smart HDTV in the last few years, you’re very likely to come across Chromecast. This is basically a lineup of Google devices that can wirelessly stream media to TVs and AV receivers. However, the underlying Chromecast technology isn’t limited to Google dongles. In fact, it can be found on TVs, speakers and AV receivers. And it’s not just about streaming online content.

What is Chromecast?

Chromecast is not only used to refer to Google’s streaming dongle monica, but also to refer to Google’s proprietary technology that uses the Google Cast protocol. So while Chromecast is branding for users, it’s the Google Cast protocol that does everything internally.

This protocol allows users to start and control the playback of media content from their mobile device or Chrome on compatible receiving devices such as televisions. You can also use it to mirror the screen of your Chrome tab, computer, or Android device to your TV. In addition, you can use Chrome’s cast feature or apps like AllCast and Plex to stream locally stored media files to your TV.

The Google Cast protocol was released in 2013 on the first Chromecast devices. Next, Google introduced the Google Cast SDK to allow developers to integrate Google Cast into their apps and websites.

Since its debut on the original Chromecast, Google Cast has been integrated into hundreds of devices. Originally aimed at casting videos and images, Google added audio support in 2015.

Two types of casting

Chromecast technology supports two types of content cast. The first type uses a mobile app or a web app with built-in Google Cast support to select the content you need on your receiver device, such as your TV. Then use the cast button to start playing on the receiver device. When you trigger playback, the receiver device is instructed to play specific content by fetching it directly from the app’s server or device’s local storage if it’s streaming local files. The content is then streamed within the local version of Chrome on the receiver. This gives the sending device the freedom to do other things. However, you can control playback and volume from your smartphone or Chrome.

The second type is to cast Chrome tabs from your computer or use the Google Home app to mirror the screen of your Android device. The quality of casting or screen mirroring in the second method depends on the processing power of the sending device, as all processing is done on the sending device.

Google Chromecast device

2013 Chromecast was the first hardware to feature the Google Cast protocol. It was basically a dongle connected to the HDMI port on the TV. Google subsequently announced a second-generation model with a new design and a Chromecast Audio dongle that should make dumb speakers smarter. Chromecast Ultra, 3rd generation Chromecast, and Chromecast with Google TV have debuted in the last few years.

With the exception of Chromecast with 3rd generation Chromecast and Google TV, Google has discontinued other Chromecast models. Also, while 3rd generation Chromecast can only be used to cast content from other devices, Chromecast with Google TV is a streaming device with the full version of Android TV OS and Google TV UI. As a result, you don’t necessarily need the Chromecast feature to stream your content because you have your own app, but it does include it if you need it.

Third-party manufacturer’s “Chromecast built-in” device

Chromecast technology debuted with Google’s little dongle, but has since reached hundreds of devices from dozens of TV, audio and AV receiver makers. You can use the Chromecast built-in label to identify devices with Chromecast technology. All devices that include this technology are labeled.

Specifically, you can see the compatibility of Google Cast on TV, mainly on Android TV and devices with Google TV. However, Vizio also includes support for Chromecast on TVs with SmartCast OS.

How to cast content with Chromecast

If you’re casting content from your smartphone to your TV or speakers, look for a rectangular icon with three concentric rings in the corners of the app. The icon may appear on the app’s home page or playback screen.

When you tap the icon, the app will list all Google Cast compatible devices around you. Make sure both your smartphone and receiver device are on the same Wi-Fi network, unless you’re using Chromecast with guest mode enabled.

Select the device to cast the content on and the receiver device will start playing. You can control playback from the content app or use the Google Home app.

If you want to cast content from your computer, you need a Chrome browser. First, open the website where you want to cast the content. Also, if your website supports Google Cast, the cast icon will be displayed. Otherwise, you’ll need to use Chrome tabcast from the 3-dot menu to get the content from your TV.

You can also use Chrome to cast local files stored on your computer or on your computer screen. These options are in the cast menu.

Despite the rapid popularity of smart TVs and smart speakers, Chromecast is less relevant than it used to be. However, it’s still one of the easiest ways to stream content from your smartphone or computer to a compatible device.

Are you still using Chromecast features? Please let us know in the comments. Miracast and AirPlay have similar instructions.

