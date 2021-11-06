Argonne wins three R & D 100 awards for innovative technology





November 5, 2021 — Three technologies developed by researchers at the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory and partner organizations have been selected as 2021 R & D 100 Award winners based on decades of award-winning history. It was done.

Argonne R & D 100 Winners R & D 100 Winners (upper left to lower right): Frank Cappello, Shen Di, Pinaki Pal, Robbie Ross, Philip Kerns, Sivendu Som. (Image by Argonne National Laboratory.)

The R & D100 Awards recognize the 100 most innovative technologies of the past year and are considered the Oscar of Innovation. Organized by R & D World magazine, this world-famous contest has received entries from 17 countries / regions.

Launched in 1963, the R & D100 Awards serves as the country’s most prestigious innovation awards program, celebrating R & D pioneers and their innovative ideas in science and technology. Technology is selected from three categories: Machine / Materials, Process / Prototyping, and Software / Services.

Argonne scientists have won more than 130 R & D 100 awards since the contest began. Past winners include Fortune 500 companies, DOEnational laboratories, academic institutions, and small businesses.

Argonne’s technology, described below, was selected as a winner by an independent panel of over 40 industry leaders. Winners were honored at the virtual2021R & D100 Conference held October 21-22.

ML-GA: Machine Learning-A Genetic Algorithm for Rapid Product Design Optimization

Pinaki Pal, Opeoluwa Owoyele, Ahmed Abdul Moiz, Janardhan Kodavasal, Sibendu Som

Machine Learning Genetic Algorithm (ML-GA) is a unique software technology that harnesses the power of advanced machine learning to accelerate virtual design of products and manufacturing processes in a wide range of industries.

Industrial product design involves a number of control parameters that are often time consuming and costly to optimize, even with computer modeling. By incorporating ML into the design process, ML-GA dramatically speeds up computer-assisted engineering simulation-driven virtual prototyping, bringing the product development phase to months to days compared to traditional approaches. Dramatically shorten. By doing so, the software also reduces computational costs.

ML-GA combines advanced ensemble ML-based surrogate modeling, adaptive sampling of design space for on-the-fly improvement of ML surrogate models (by active learning), and a new combination of aGA optimizer, all automated modular end-to-two. Operate at the end. Workflow.

The highly parallelizable and portable framework allows ML-GA to be easily combined with any simulation tool and run efficiently on high performance computing (HPC) clusters / supercomputers and cloud-based platforms. These unique features make it easy to adopt in a variety of industries, from automotive, aerospace and defense to energy, oil and gas.

ML-GA is funded through the Technology Commercialization Fund (TCF) project with support from DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO). (VTO is part of the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Bureau [EERE].. ) ML-GA recently joined Parallel Works Inc, an industry partner of Chicago-based HPC software platform company, as part of its TCF project. Non-exclusively licensed from.

Mochi: Customizable data navigation tool

Robert Ross, Philip Carns, Matthieu Dorier, Robert Latham, George Amvrosiadis, Charles Cranor, Tyler Reddy, Robert Robey, Dana Robinson, Galen Shipman, Shane Snyder, Jerome Soumagne, Qing Zheng

Most scientists rely on data storage systems to collect and analyze data, but many scientists struggle to manage the data generated by their research. Mochi is a new navigation tool that provides a solution. Mochi allows scientists to quickly customize a set of data services to meet the needs of a particular domain or problem, rather than using a one-size-fits-all approach to data. Scientists can make their discoveries faster by reducing the time required to generate actionable information from the data collected by weeks or months.

Configuration is the key to Mochis’ success. State-of-the-art open source tools are used by scientists to create data storage systems designed to meet their own specific needs, in addition to communications, data storage, concurrency management, and group membership capabilities. Provides a collection of building blocks that can be. Each scientist will benefit from using a dedicated storage service instead of creating it from scratch. These special services offer greater efficiency and flexibility than traditional monolithic file systems and can be applied as new technologies emerge.

Regardless of the components they use, they all share the same underlying communication framework called Mercury to efficiently move large amounts of data between storage and computing resources. Mochi is scalable, delivers high performance and helps ease the coding and maintenance burden of teams building data services.

Mochi research continues, but core components are widely used inside and outside Argonne.

SZ: Lossy compression framework for scientific data

Frank Cappello, Shen Di, John Calhorn, Griffin Duvet, Ali Murat Gok, Cyan Jin, Shin Liang, Cody Rivera, Dinwen Tao, Jannan Tian, ​​Robert Underwood, Chen Min Chan, Kai Jao

Exascale simulation and next-generation scientific instruments are important for addressing issues such as climate change, cosmology, materials science, advanced manufacturing, and the development of cures and drugs for new diseases. Many of these simulations and instruments require ways to significantly reduce the amount of data they generate.

Developed by Argonne scientists, the SZ is a lossy compression framework for scientific floating-point data, featuring an innovative, highly customizable and configurable design with strict compression error control. increase. This technology was launched in Argonne with university and industry collaborators. Argonne is the lead and main developer of SZcompressor.

The combination of its unique capabilities provides SZ with a very wide range of application use cases for scientific simulation and equipment, providing excellent performance in compression ratio, speed and accuracy. SZ can be used to visualize data, accelerate simulations, and reduce the footprint of simulation data. Accelerate execution and reduce instrument data stream strength by avoiding storage, calculation of larger simulation problems (compression in memory), and recalculation to reduce memory bandwidth bottlenecks.

SZ has been applied to simulation (cosmic theory, quantum chemistry, molecular dynamics, climate), seismic imaging, and X-ray crystallography. It is also used by researchers to advance the development of methods for compressing scientific data.

The SZ project is primarily supported by DOE’s Exascale Computing project. This is a collaboration between the DOE Department of Science and the National Nuclear Security Administration.

The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energys (EERE) mission accelerates research, development, demonstration and deployment of technologies and solutions, equitably shifting the United States to zero net greenhouse gas emissions across the economy by 2050. Is to let you. The clean energy economy benefits all Americans, overloaded by Americans, especially workers and communities affected by the energy shift, and historically underserved by the energy system. Create high-paying jobs for those who are.

Argonne National Laboratory is looking for solutions to imminent national problems in science and technology. Argonne, the country’s first national laboratory, conducts cutting-edge basic and applied science research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, federals, states, and local governments to solve specific problems, enhance American scientific leadership, and improve the country’s future. I am helping to prepare. With employees from more than 60 countries, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC in the United States. Department of Energy Science.

The Department of Science of the US Department of Energy is the largest supporter of basic research in the US physical sciences and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit https: //energy.gov/science.

Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Beth Burmahl

