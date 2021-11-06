Google Temps has fought the loss of a pandemic bonus. And I won.





In August, Ned McNally, a temporary worker at Google Data Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, was notified in August that he would receive a $ 200 weekly bonus for working a week until the end of the year. It nodded to a labor shortage that devastated businesses during the pandemic.

However, by October, McNally and some 250 other data center temporary employees had stopped receiving payments, even though they had reached weekly attendance standards.

Payments flagged Google’s managers in red and the bonus program was suspended, according to an email sent to employees of Modis, a division of Adecco, Google’s largest dispatching company. Then, on October 27, Modis said the additional payments had ended and the workers would not receive repayments for the week of full 40 hours of work.

What happened next was unusual for many dispatchers and contractors. Google and its dispatching company have gone back.

McNally is one of Google’s temporary workers, a member of the Alphabet Workers Union-CWA, formed this year to protect workers and encourage the company to act ethically. The union currently has more than 800 members, which is less than 1 percent of the workforce of a company consisting of full-time employees, temporary employees and contractors.

After the bonus program was abolished, members of the Alphabet Union, who work as temporary workers in Google data centers, began organizing a coordinated response last week to protest Modis’ decision. But last Friday, the company announced that it would resume the program.

The union has undoubtedly strengthened people’s determination to face the fight, said McNally, 27, who joined the union when he started working at Google’s facility in March, earning $ 15 an hour as a data center technician. Told.

Workers attacked management with over 100 messages and emails requesting an explanation of why they didn’t receive the payment. They also arranged a video conference for 130 workers and discussed what could be done, such as drafting a dissatisfied letter. Some workers also talked about outages, which is very rare in the tech industry.

A few minutes before the scheduled video conference with the union, Modis Manager sent another message that sent an email notifying the end of the bonus program. He said payments would resume next week, temporary workers would receive repayments, and the program would continue until December 19.

It is not clear whether the threat of labor behavior played a role in overturning that decision in Modis’ announcement. Modis did not respond to the request for comment.

Modis supplies a number of temporary workers working at Google’s 14 US data centers. Most facilities are located in remote states where Google doesn’t have a large office and has access to cheap, renewable energy. When lobbying politicians, Google often holds up these centers as an example of the work created by the company.

Google said in a written statement that a $ 200 weekly bonus program was set up by Modis and was temporarily put on hold due to billing errors and misunderstandings. The problem has been resolved and workers have already begun to receive bonuses, the statement said.

The organized answer is how trade unions of high-paying and well-treated employees in tech companies use their power to right the workplaces of the army of temporary employers and contractors to work beside them. Provided a template as to what can be supported by. The union told temporary members that they supported the actions they chose to take and helped draft potential letters and organize Modis workers.

Parul Koul, chair of the Alphabet Workers Union Executive Council, said Google’s two-tier employment system exploits workers to draw workforce from contractors such as Modis workers who provide essential services to Google and others. He said it shows that it is designed to. Alphabet subsidiary.

For years, Google has relied on a large workforce of temporary and contract staff to meet its labor needs. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has more than 150,000 full-time employees, but more than that. Supplying and managing these workers to free the company from its employer’s legal obligations relies heavily on companies like Adecco.

This wasn’t the first time Google and its dispatched laborers paid low wages to temporary workers. Earlier this year, Google admitted that it used old wage rates for temporary employees in many countries around the world because it could violate equal pay for equal work.

19-year-old Jade Coleman said he began working as a temporary employee for Modis at Google’s Iowa data center in July. They say their job of diagnosing the facility’s computer hardware is exactly what Google’s full-time employees do at the facility. They have a three-month rolling contract and will be notified if the contract is renewed three days before it expires.

They said I went to bed and did the same job as a full-time Google. But I’m considered a little more disposable.

