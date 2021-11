NGA calls on the GEOINT community to leverage more commercial technology – MeriTalk

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) recently released the National System for Geospatial Intelligence (NSG) Enterprise Commercial GEOINT Strategy 2021-2025, leveraging more commercial technologies and methods for the larger GEOINT community. He called for the company to support faster growth and growth.

New sources create new ways. New methods create new doctrines and policies. NGA’s Lieutenant General Robert Sharp, in his strategy referral, needs to include shared intelligence generated at a pace that wins the physical and communicative battles of mind and mind in the future. Commercial GEOINT will be an important element of our national strategy and NSG will be a major driver of national security use cases.

This strategy creates tactical goals for providing analysts with discoverable and shareable content across all domains. These goals provide a protected, interoperable GEOINT, and also provide a standard for creating GEOINT at the lowest classification level and sharing it at the broadest level.

This strategy sets up different initiatives in four different areas.

Promote a unity of efforts to increase transparency, commonality, and coordinated objectives. Diversify sources, build capacity through partnerships, enable NSG members to continue their mission even when regular sources are not available, and increase capacity at the enterprise level. Develop processes to improve data security, mitigate risk and enhance commercial GEOINT, and find ways to isolate and manage risk to take advantage of new features more quickly. Impact and nurture commercial capabilities, work with industry to support rapid innovation, and continually improve commercial utility solutions to address challenges.

NSG takes advantage of using commercial GEOINT to combine the technologies, policies, features, doctrines, activities, people, data, and communities needed to create GEOINT in an integrated, multi-intelligence, multi-domain environment. ..

The agency used the previously announced strategies National Strategy for Space, Defense Strategy, and Defense Space Strategy as a reference in developing its own strategy. We also deliberately leveraged industry involvement in developing strategies.

Admiral Sharp said in a press release by adopting a community approach to commercial GEOINT, providing access to responsive and innovative tools and features that will help meet challenges beyond the 21st century. ..

Over the past few years, NGA has increased the country’s GEOINT advantage and efficiency by providing world-class GEOINTs that offer decisive benefits to policy makers, fighters, intelligence professionals, and first responders. Developed a number of strategies for.

Separately, NGA said it has appointed Tonya Wilkerson, Deputy Director of Science and Technology / Strategy at the CIA, as the ninth Deputy Director of the agency.

