AMP has irreparably damaged publishers’ confidence in Google-led initiatives – WP Tavern





The Chrome Dev Summit ended earlier this week. Announcements and discussions on hot topics affecting the larger web community at the event included Google’s privacy sandbox initiative, improved core web vitals and performance tools, and a new API for Progressive Web Apps (PWA). rice field.

Paul Kinlan, lead of Chrome Developer Relations, highlighted the latest product updates on his Chromium blog. He identified this as Google’s “example of a vision for the future of the web and a best-in-class web experience.”

During an (AMA) live Q & A session with Chrome Leadership, former AMP Advisory Board member Jeremy Keith reflects the sentiment of developers and publishers around the world who are more skeptical of Google’s leadership and initiatives. I asked the question I asked.

Given the proceedings against AMP, why should everyone trust FLOC and other Google initiatives that seemingly focus on privacy?

This question elicited a lukewarm reaction from Chrome’s leadership that kept it from giving honest answers. Ben Galbraith was unable to comment on AMP-related legal proceedings, but said he focused on the privacy sandbox and answered the question.

I think it’s important to note that sandbox efforts are not seeking blind trusts. Instead, we are working open. In other words, we are sharing ideas when they are in the early stages. We share specific API suggestions, then openly share code and run experiments openly. This process also works closely with industry regulators. As you may have seen the agreement announced earlier this year in collaboration with the UK CMA, there are many industry collaborators. We will continue to be very transparent, both in terms of how the sandbox works and the resulting privacy characteristics. I hope that your efforts will be judged based on that.

FLoC remains a controversial initiative and is opposed by many major technical organizations. A group of like-minded WordPress contributors proposed blocking Google’s initiative earlier this year. Privacy advocates do not consider FLoC to be an attractive alternative to the surveillance business model currently used in the advertising industry. Instead, they see it as an invitation to give Google more control over advertising technology.

Galbraith’s statement contradicts the company’s actions earlier this year, when Google stated that the team did not intend to disclose personal feedback received during the FLoC Origin trial, which was criticized for lack of transparency.

Despite the lack of trust in the company in the developer community, Google continues to actively advocate many controversial initiatives even after landing the company on legal issues. Google employees are not allowed to talk about antitrust proceedings and appear to be eager to stay away from the proceedings.

Jeremy Keith’s question, which mentions AMP’s allegations in an unedited antitrust allegation against Google, is very unlikely to receive a proper answer from the Chrome leadership team, but it’s just an act of asking. Is a public reminder of the trust that Google has deliberately eroded by promoting AMP. the publisher.

When Google received a large number of document requests from the Department of Justice as part of the pretrial process, the company hesitated to hand them over. These documents reveal how Google identified header bidding as an “existential threat” and detail how AMP was used as a tool to thwart header bidding.

The complaint states, “A Google Ads server employee meets with an AMP employee and plans to use AMP to block header bids, especially how much pressure publishers and advertisers tolerate. We talked about it. ”

In summary, Google claims to have mistakenly told publishers that adopting AMP will result in longer load times, but its employees say that AMP only improves the “median performance” and in fact Knew that it was slower to load than the speed optimization technique used by publishers. It claims that the revenue that AMP pages bring to publishers has decreased by 40%. The complaint states that the speed advantage of AMP was “at least partly the result of Google’s throttle.” Google slows down non-AMP ad load times by giving it an artificial 1 second delay, providing Google AMP with a “superior comparative boost.” ”

The internal document has not been published with unedited complaints, but these are heavy claims that the Justice Department will come to Google if the document is not fully substantiated.

AMP-related claims are terrible and demand a truly transparent answer. We’ve all seen Google take advantage of that weight to force publishers big and small to adopt the framework or abandon mobile traffic and placement in the top story carousel. This was a huge expense for publishers who didn’t want to adopt AMP.

Barry Adams, one of the loudest critics of the AMP project, showed publishers this cost in a graph showing the percentage of articles in Google’s mobile top story carousel in the United States that are not AMP articles. When Google stopped requiring AMP for mobile top stories in July 2021, the number of non-AMP URLs included surged.

As AMP became unnecessary and publishers could use any technology to rank top stories, the percentage of non-AMP pages increased significantly to double digits and is still maintained. Adams’ article calls on the web community to recognize the damage Google has done by giving preferential treatment to AMP pages.

“But I’m angry. This means that Google has punished these publishers for not using AMP for over five years, which was a requirement for mobile top stories. ..

There was no other reason for Google to stop ranking these publishers on the Mobile Top Story Carousel. Hundreds, if not thousands, of publishers can check all the ranking boxes that Google requires, as evidenced by the proliferation of non-AMP articles. .. High-quality news content, easy-to-crawl and indexable technology stacks, excellent editing authority signals, and more.

But they didn’t use AMP. Therefore, Google did not rank them. Think a little about its cost. “

Even publishers who adopted AMP had a hard time displaying ads. In 2017, Digiday reported the number of publishers whose revenue declined in connection with ad loading, which is much slower than the actual content. At the time, no one would have imagined that Google was curbing ads other than AMP.

“The purpose of AMP is to load content first and then ads,” a Google spokeswoman told Digiday. “But we’re working on making advertising faster. As with content, we need a significant portion of the ecosystem to agree with the idea that advertising speed is as important. “

That’s why Google is rapidly losing the trust of publishers. For years, the company has plagued news organizations that are already struggling with AMP requirements. A detailed explanation of how AMP was used as a means of anti-competitive practices is as simple as rubbing salt on the wound after the publisher spends resources to support the AMP version of the website. is.

Automattic denies Google’s prior knowledge of throttle non-Amp ads

In 2016, one of the most influential companies in the WordPress ecosystem, Automattic partnered with Google to promote AMP as an early adopter. WordPress.com has added AMP support and Automattic has built the first version of the AMP plugin for self-hosted WordPress sites. The company plays a key role in driving AMP adoption and provides a gateway to the WordPress ecosystem.

How much did Automattic know when it partnered with Google on its first AMP rollout? At this point, we asked the company what the exact nature of their relationship with Google is with respect to AMP.

“As part of our mission to make the web a better place, we are constantly testing new technologies, including AMP,” said an official Automattic spokesman.

This may be true, but Automattic doesn’t just test new technologies. The partnership with Google has made it easier for WordPress users to adopt AMP.

When asked if the company would be paid as a partner in this effort, an Automattic spokeswoman said, “We haven’t received any funding from Google for this project.”

What did Google promise to convince Automattic to become an early partner in the AMP rollout? The company officially responded to allegations that Google is curbing non-AMP ad load times by artificially giving a one-second delay to make Google AMP a “good comparison boost.” Asked if you have. A spokeswoman did not respond to a particular claim, but said the company had no prior knowledge of actions that might not have crossed the board.

We chose to partner with Google because we believed that we had a common vision of promoting the open web. In addition, we wanted to bring the benefits of the latest technology to WordPress users and publishers, including AMP.

I can’t comment on the legal issues that are ongoing, but I can say that in the process of the partnership, I was unaware of actions that were inconsistent with our mission to support and improve the open web. place.

The antitrust allegations also elaborate on the project NERA, which was designed to “successfully mimic the walled gardens of the entire open web.” When asked about this, Automattic reiterated its commitment to support the open Web and gave the same answer. “There was no action that was inconsistent with our mission.”

When examining the weight of the DOJ’s claims, it is important to consider how this affects WordPress as the CMS used in 42% of the Web. The new WordPress core performance team is led by employees sponsored by Yoast and Google. The first suggestion is to improve core performance as measured by Google’s Core Web Vitals metric. These metrics are a set of specific factors that Google considers important to the user experience.

Without questioning the personal integrity of the team’s contributors, I think it’s important for Google’s leadership to acknowledge how AMP has undermined publisher credibility in the light of recent events. Many of these contributors are deeply involved in building AMP-related resources for the WordPress ecosystem. Are their contributions purely aimed at improving the performance of the WordPress core, or are there long games that benefit Google’s interests woven into this initiative? Do these employees, if any, know it?

These are important considerations when Google defines the performance metrics that WordPress measures. The company’s alleged wrongdoing seems to be buried at the top of the command chain. Those entrusted with AMP pedaling may not have been aware of the anti-competitive practices identified by the DOJ in Google’s internal documents. The WordPress community needs to remain vigilant on behalf of publishers that rely on WordPress to remain a pure advocate of the open Web.

