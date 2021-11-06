Google announces Deep Mind 2, drug hullabaloo





Alphabet, an affiliate of Google and DeepMind, has launched Isomorphic Labs (IL). According to the new company’s blog, the AI-first approach is rethinking the entire drug discovery process from first principles.

In other words, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis will perform a drug discovery spin-off.

In advance: This seems to be really good. DeepMinds AlphaFold 2 appears to have revolutionized the way researchers study protein structures. And Hassabis is clearly pretty good at running the lab.

But let’s take a quick look at the company blog.

Here is an interesting quote:

At its most basic level, biology is very complex and dynamic, but you can think of it as an information processing system. Taking this perspective means that there may be a common underlying structure between biology and informatics, and the company is named because there is an isomorphic mapping between the two. I am.

Biology is so complex and tedious that it cannot be encapsulated as a simple set of neat mathematical formulas. However, just as mathematics turned out to be the correct descriptive language for physics, biology could turn out to be the type of regime that is best suited for the application of AI.

Most biologists and computer scientists are convinced that they will disagree with the claim that deep learning models can solve human biology.

Background: What IL is alleged to do is apply AI to optimize the drug discovery process. This sounds huge and important, but in a way it is, but the reality is a little different from the headlines you believe in.

Based on the capabilities of AlphaFold 2s, IL is in a position to potentially speed up the discovery of new drugs. People in the industry know that this does not necessarily mean that the drug will hit the market sooner.

This is because the drug discovery process does not interfere with the work. If you’re imagining a billion sick people waiting for the alphabet to save them, you’re all wrong. These billion sick people are waiting for pharmaceutical companies to decide if it’s worth manufacturing, marketing, and distributing treatments for them.

IL can find all the medicines you need. But until Alphabet gets angry at the table of a big pharmaceutical company and decides to start milling the tablets themselves, this is a bigger deal for Alphabets shareholders than for the sick.

Quick Take: For good reason, everyone is optimistic about this effort. That cool startup has to do some important things. But you won’t lose sight of the limits of deep learning and the iron-clad grip that major pharmaceutical companies have in the pharmaceutical industry.

It would be great if Alphabet could actually use its power, influence, and a trillion-dollar vault to undertake a large pharmaceutical company and come up with a way to actually deliver the drug to sick people.

But I think you can always use yet another AI company trying to apply the algorithm to drug discovery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thenextweb.com/news/google-launches-deepmind-2-pharmaceutical-hullabaloo

