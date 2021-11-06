Google Pixel 7: What We Want to See





Google Pixel 7 could be one of the most exciting phones in late 2022, alongside iPhone 14. Yes, it’s late 2022. It’s a long way to go, but the first leak has already begun to occur and it’s not too early. Start thinking about what you want for Google’s next flagship product.

That’s what this article says. A wishlist that includes key features and upgrades that Pixel7 (and Pixel 7 Pro) want you to offer to make your phone the best.

But that’s not all. Before that, you’ll find all the information you’ve heard about the Google Pixel 7 range, including release dates, pricing, and specs. Also, bookmark this page as we will add it to this article whenever you hear something new.

Google Pixel 7 will probably be announced in October 2022. There are no rumors, but all previous models were announced in October of the year of release, with the exception of the Google Pixel 5, which was announced on September 30th. October.

Every time the Pixel 7 series is announced, it may be released in a week or two based on past forms, but it may be released by the end of October 2022.

The price could be about the same as the Pixel 6 range. Its standard model starts at $ 599 / £ 599 / A $ 999 and the Pixel 6 Pro starts at $ 899 / £ 849 / A $ 1,299.

News and leaks

We’ve already heard a few things about the Google Pixel 7, including the possibility of having a second-generation Google Tensor chipset (called Tensor 2 for convenience), of course.

Evidence was found in the Android code, as well as the mention of “Cloudripper”, which is believed to be the baseboard or developer board that the Pixel 7 might use.

There was also evidence that XDA Developers found the Pixel 7 in the Google Camera app even before the Pixel 6 series went on sale. The code name of future smartphones seems to be “pipit”, and only one model is listed. That is, the Pixel 7 Pro may not exist.

Google Pixel 6 (Image credit: Future)

The code in the app suggests that the Pixel 7 has almost the same camera features as the Pixel 6 and has an ultra-wide-angle lens, but it doesn’t mention a telephoto lens. That said, the source is too early to confirm that this version of the Google Camera app actually lists Pixel 7 features, not to mention the complete list.

Finally, we’ve also confirmed Google’s patent for under-display cameras, so it’s possible that Pixel 7 will have this feature. However, patents are not always used. If used, don’t count on it as it can take years after the patent emerges.

What we want to see

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the most exciting Google smartphones in the last few years, but they’re far from perfect, so we’d like to see the next change in the Pixel 7 series.

1. Better battery life

In our review, battery life was cited as a downside to both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It’s not terrible, but it can be much better, as it’s clearly average.

In the Pixel 7 range, you need better battery life. Google uses custom chipsets that appear to have been designed from scratch for these phones, and has also created software to run them, so it’s a good place to increase the power efficiency of the Pixel’s range. I think it is in.

If that doesn’t work, just plug in a large battery. Either way, I don’t want to worry about not being able to reach the end of the day without charging.

2. More power

(Image credit: Google)

At the heart of the Pixel 6 is the Google Tensor chipset, which is one of the most exciting aspects of a smartphone. This is because this is the first time Google has used a custom chipset instead of an off-the-shelf Qualcomm chipset.

Still, while Google talked a lot about the Tensor, its performance in the benchmark isn’t comparable to its best rivals like the Snapdragon 888, which powers the OnePlus 9 and Samsung Galaxy S21.

Of course, benchmarking isn’t everything, but we want Google Tensor 2 to have more raw power, so we can compete directly with our best rival silicon.

3. Longer support

Prior to the launch of the Pixel 6 series, it was rumored that Google would provide these smartphones with a five-year Android update, but in reality only five-year security patches and three-year Android updates were promised. ..

This is at least as good as its Android rivals, but not comparable to the iPhone, which may get operating system updates for more than five years.

It can be pointed out that some other companies are curbing mobile phone chipsets, as chipset makers also ideally need to support long-term updates, but Google has its own. We make chipsets, so there is no excuse for that. In fact, there is no excuse. I’m very disappointed if Pixel7 isn’t supported for a long time.

4. Better fingerprint scanner

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Pixel 6 series was the first Google smartphone to feature an under-display fingerprint scanner, but a review of the Pixel 6 Pro found that the implementation was far from perfect.

Perhaps the place where you put your finger is noisier than some phones, so it may take several attempts to unlock. So for the Pixel 7, this needs to be smooth to ensure that the fingerprint scanner works reliably and quickly.

5. Longer variable zoom

The Google Pixel 6 doesn’t have a telephoto camera at all. Also, the Pixel 6 Pro has a telephoto camera, but the zoom is 4x.

For the Pixel 7 (or at least the Pixel 7 Pro), I want to zoom in 10x, like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, you need to optically zoom to 2x or 3x, not just 10x zoom. Ideally, you can zoom optically at all levels up to 10x for ultimate zoom flexibility.

