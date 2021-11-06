Google Pixel foldable release date with controversial camera





Google has effectively spilled beans on future Pixel foldable smartphones. This device has seemed inevitable since the company began incorporating foldable display capabilities into the latest versions of Android and Android development in the near future. But now, here in the latest version of the official Google Camera app, the code shows that the device is under development and appears to be in the pipeline for the upcoming release in 2022.

According to a survey of APK files on 9to5Google, the latest Google Camera app shows a Pixel foldable smart device with some important details ready for release next year. The device is connected to a series of cameras that specifically indicate that it uses the same main camera sensor * that appears on the thin Google Pixel 5, avoiding the large impacts contained on the Pixel 6 across the device. There is a possibility that it can be done.

The Google Pixel 5’s camera system is better than enough for the average user. In particular, Google continues to develop smart camera software that works with a particular set of cameras and sensors on the device. Google Pixel’s foldable camera, along with a pair of front cameras, has a much more important foldable display panel inside, which can pull the focus away from the rear camera.

The code shows that the Google Pixel foldable camera works with two identical front cameras. This almost certainly suggests that when closed and folded, there is one on the outside and when opened and folded, there is another on the inside.

The front camera runs on the same 8-megapixel IMX355 sensor used on the front of the Google Pixel 6. The Google Pixel 6 Pro has a slightly more advanced camera, but the Pixel 6’s front camera (which is the Pixel device camera theme) is more than enough for the average user.

* The Pixel foldable code in the Google Camera app also shows the Sony IMX386, the second camera sensor on the back of the device. This is a 12MP camera sensor that has appeared on a variety of devices over the last few years, including the Nokia 9 PureView, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Max 2, and Motorola Moto Z2 Force. This is an RGB / monochrome camera with a 6.20 mm (1 / 2.9 inch) sensor that rotates at 1.25 m sized pixels (unit cell size). It was released at about the same time as the very similar IMX sensor released at the same time. This was included in the first Google Pixel.

This camera is used as an ultra-wide camera as Sony intended and is likely to be advertised as a “folding” camera. This means that the user will take a picture with this camera, with the Pixel closed, using the front (non-foldable) display as the viewfinder. If Google releases a limited foldable Pixel for this camera (only when folded), the user flips the lid over and looks for a way to use the camera in both folded and unfolded configurations. You are likely to notice immediately that you are doing it. This is basically natural.

The Google Pixel foldable is likely to be released in the first half of 2022. Google is currently developing Android 12L and the planned release date is March 2022. Take a look at Android12L and check the release schedule. – Development is currently underway and is scheduled for final release from February to March 2022.

Do you think it’s a good time for Google to release the first Pixel foldable? Is it just the right time to take advantage of the software we’ve announced for devices with large or foldable displays? Given all that we know about Google’s release schedule and previous Pixel release dates, we’ve estimated the March 22 release date, and then (except for supply issues) the March 25, 2022 release date. Estimate.

