



Kasparov has been fascinated by technology since his famous match against IBM’s Deep Blue Computer.

Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov has been beaten by a supercomputer, but when it comes to artificial intelligence, he is convinced that it is humans who pose the real threat.

Kasparov has been fascinated by technology since he played against IBM’s Deep Blue Computer in the 1990s.

When he wasn’t busy welcoming 10 chess opponents at the same time at this week’s Lisbon Web Summit, he defeated everyone in 45 minutes. He told AFP about the expanding role of AI in society.

“We live in a world where machines are playing an increasingly important role. Whether you like it or not, it’s happening,” he said.

“There is no evidence that machines are threatening us. The real danger comes from people, not from killer robots, because people still monopolize evil.”

According to Kremlin critics, the real threat comes from “dictators, totalitarian nations, and terrorists who use this technology to harm us.”

Terminator-style robo-assassins are still science fiction novels, but human rights groups are already promoting international law restricting the use of so-called “killer robots” and predict that AI will transform the war in the coming years. ..

Meanwhile, at the Web Summit, tech experts spent a week discussing more aggressive potential applications of AI, from intelligent chatbots that improve mental health to plastic waste sorting.

“It will hurt”

Kasparov, who may be referred to as a techno-optimist, completely denies the fear of AI denialists, from factory workers to truck drivers, who are worried that robots will replace the work once done by humans. plug.

“It would definitely be a pain. I don’t want the ruthless people to sound unemployed, but look at the big picture,” he said.

Kasparov took on 10 simultaneous opponents at the Web Summit and defeated them all in 45 minutes.

“Humanity always wins by introducing more technology.”

He pointed out the speed at which vaccines were developed in response to Covid-19, a lightning-fast effort compared to previous illness-fighting work, as a hope for the power of innovation.

But he demanded better regulation around the world to limit the negative effects of social media and other evolving technologies.

“What I want is a good public debate that will end up in a recommendation to the government,” he said.

“Because the government can enact legislation that forces businesses to start minimizing damage.”

He spoke amid growing international calls to curb the immense power of tech giants like Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.

Facebook, in particular, faces intense criticism of leaked documents, showing that corporate executives knew that they could endanger people’s safety in many ways.

“Because the government sees Big Tech as a source of income,” Kasparov suggested that authorities are struggling to regulate fast enough to catch up with the social media revolution.

But while we’re going to regulate social networks, he predicts that there’s no law that can completely eliminate the harm it causes, from hate speech to offensive teens about themselves. Did.

“Anyone who tells you that we can eliminate it is absolutely impossible,” he said.

“Social platforms are the kind of business that has built-in conflict.”

