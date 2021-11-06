City leaders assessing the next steps in the technical pilot program





In the summer, the Elkahon Police Department called for innovations that would help improve the efficiency of the use and acquisition of technologies such as surveillance equipment.

In July, the city’s smart initiative, Elkahon 2.O, called for innovation to assist the Elkahon Police Station in a pilot project to maximize the effectiveness of existing police station staff.

Its interest is in answering police phone calls, warning of suspected crimes in public, or reported crimes using artificial intelligence, drones, sensors, and other innovative technologies. It’s a way to improve your ability to support investigations. ..

On October 26, IT director Sara Diaz returned to the city council with feedback from the community, the city received 10 proposals, evaluated by a committee of city officials, and which of the top proposals is potential. I asked the city council for instructions as to whether it was identified. Pilot program. A key element of the El Cajon 2.0 Strategic Plan is external information on potential solutions to support the response and services provided by the city’s fire and police departments.

Project proposals were encouraged for free or low-cost pilot projects under $ 25,000.

Once the pilot program is complete, the city can reassess the program and fully implement the latest technology.

Projects were given weighted scores based on project outline, stage of development, deployment rate, technical specifications, business model, self-assessment, and legal framework.

According to Diaz, some proposals came to the top as staff examined the synergies of the police station.

She has staff at Motorola Solutions, Qualcomm Smart City Team, Radix Metasytems, Inc., Tyler Technologies, Inc. He said he is focusing on a variety of technologies that the police consider to be really effective.

They include video management systems that incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning. Remote launch of drone. Get some of the personalized and manual data entry used for photovoltaic license plate recognition at urban sites, and billing in public works. Electronic data integration and electronic citations.

Diaz said he wanted to quote over the phone, make the interaction more friendly, reduce data entry, schedule court dates easily, and minimize the impact of tickets on people in the community.

Diaz said Radix offered a free, limited-time trial of Nighthawk LEO Vision software, a data integration tool.

When there was an investigation, she said, it was you going out, talking to people, gathering evidence, and searching for warrants. On mobile phones and social media, the process is exploding. If investigators request through phone records or social media search warrants, we are currently seeing hundreds to thousands of pages in return. What we found is that the data is very large and has the brains to sit, read and create. The connection is inefficient. It’s beyond inefficiency.

In a recent incident before July, four investigators took 350 hours to personally read 100,000 pages of five personal social media posts, Diaz said. She said that what Nighthawk does is to bring all the uploaded data into a computer and perform a link analysis looking for commonality.

The return on investment from this is staggering, ranging from 350 hours to 20 hours. The software costs only one case and has already been used in 11 cases since July. When we talked to the investigators, we found that we were speeding up not just in individual cases, but in the relationships between cases. Nighthawk was able to find a link between the text here and multiple murders referencing the street name in the text there. They were able to make a connection that they would have missed just by reading this.

According to Diaz, Nighthawk was able to identify the suspect at the crime scene via GPS, and connections were found in several robbery cases.

She said this is a perfect example of what she wants to see with the Elkaphone 2.0 pilot. We wanted to have a limited range, but from there we would like to see an indicator that this technology is actually a game changer. At Nighthawk we were able to do that.

According to Diaz, the next step in the Elkahon 2.0 Commission is to go back to these vendors to reassess the scope of these pilots, focus on technologies that are important to the city, create, execute and evaluate pilots. Is to do. Next budget process.

Mayor Graham Mitchell said that some projects have some funding from the U.S. Rescue Planning Act, but some projects have ARPA funding because many recording streams are attached to the use of that funding. He said it could interfere with its use.

The city council has not changed its staff recommendations.

Download QR

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eccalifornian.com/city-leaders-evaluating-next-step-in-tech-pilot-programs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos