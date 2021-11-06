Some Pixel 6 smartphones ghost dial random contacts. Caused by the Google Assistant





This time it’s not the butt

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro only shipped to lucky pre-order customers last week, but users have reported some issues. First, the phone showed strange screen flicker issues, then there were some issues with Always On Display. The latest addition to the list is probably the weirdest and most annoying thing ever.

Some Reddit users report that Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are auto-dialing random contacts. This may seem like an isolated issue at first, but Reddit threads suggest it isn’t. Many users say they are suffering from the same problem. Even if there wasn’t any chatter in the background that could be confused with the command, some people found the ghost call in their activity history and confirmed that it was caused by the Google Assistant. Disabling the assistant on the lock screen has been found to fix the problem (at least as a temporary solution). A couple of Redditors also pointed out that random contacts were called while they were sleeping and the phone was locked.

Users in the Pixel community have posted similar issues (via the Android Authority). They reported that the Pixel 6 had “bat-dialed” to its colleagues many times. This was a recurring issue on the device, so we decided to delete the contact. It often happened when the phone was in my pocket and the call was triggered while speaking in Persian, a language not supported by the Google Assistant.

Multiple users have reported the same issue, and disabling the “Hey Google” voice command or the Google Assistant on the lock screen seems to be the only valid solution for users facing this issue. Expect Google to release a patch that fixes this quickly.

Update: 2021/11/05 20:29 EST BY DANIEL BADER

Machine “James”

It seems that the Google Assistant is definitely responsible here. More examples have been displayed in the last 24 hours, showing that the normally useful AI has been activated on the Pixel 6 at random intervals, calling random people without hearing commands. .. User’s contact list. A more common example is the name James, but it doesn’t seem to be limited to this.

According to the same Reddit post I linked to yesterday, many people seem to be experiencing this strange bug. Former AP owner Artem Russakovskii speculates that the cause may be corrupted or the settings imported from a previous Android phone backup may not be configured correctly. Case, his OnePlus 9 Pro. He cleared the Google app settings and cache and the assistant stopped malfunctioning. Hopefully Google can issue a server-side fix to mitigate all James around the world from unwanted calls, but stay vigilant until then.

