Nasdaq surpasses 16,000 and S & P 500 sets records for Jobs, Pfizer and Google





U.S. stocks hit record highs again on Friday, with Nasdak surpassing 16,000 points for the first time as investors added risk following a dovish rate hike on the Federal Reserve Board and an unexpected increase in employment in October. I did.

Headline unemployment fell to a post-pandemic low of 4.6% last month, with 531,000 new jobs created, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The October total was well above the street consensus forecast of 450,000 and was the strongest in a few months.

Data showing Pfizer (PFE) also added an early boost to stocks-Get Pfizer Inc. The report that developed the COVID antiviral drug was called a “game” by CEO Albert Bourla and was tested. A changer for a pandemic that reduced the risk of hospitalization and death for participants by 89%. ”

Both the Nasdaq and S & P 500 support widespread tech stocks northward as benchmark 10-year bond yields recede to 1.52% following a strong rise in the semiconductor sector and Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome. It has extended last night’s record highs six times in a row. Powell has pledged to be a “patient” when it comes to future rate hikes.

But on Friday, the focus shifts to the October salary reading, where economists want a top-line addition of 450,000 net new hires and a 4.7% headline unemployment rate.

But what’s more annoying for both the Fed is the fact that it’s unlikely to constitute evidence of a “substantial rebound” of labor force participation, showing slower employment growth than expected. At the same time, wages can continue to accelerate as companies seduce workers with overtime, bonuses, and additional benefits, as one of the most serious shortages on record.

The average hourly wage increased by 0.4% a month and 4.9% a year, but some of the largest companies in the country and Deere & Co. Recruitment push reports from ongoing industrial companies such as (DE)-Get Deere & Company Report and Kellogg (K)-Kellogg Company (K) reports get even higher, and the last two of the year? A series of inflation figures already seen towards the moon can be highlighted.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 320 points at the start of trading, with the S & P 500 scoring a record 32 points. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite scored 70 points, surpassing 16,000 for the first time on record.

For individual strains, Peloton (PTON)-Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. The Class A Report appears to have lost nearly $ 8 billion in value after significantly reducing its 2022 sales forecast amid sluggish post-pandemic demand for home fitness equipment.

Pfizer surged 10.35% to $ 47.88 after the release of COVID pill trial data. Meanwhile, rival Merck & Co. (MRK)-Get Merck & Co. , Inc. (MRK) Report-filed its own antiviral drug last month, EUA — $ 83.00, down 8.3% each

Google was marked 0.5% higher at $ 2,983.30 each, and at just under $ 2 trillion, it nailed the market value of the tech giant.

Uber Technologies (UBER)-Get Uber Technologies, Inc. The share of the report increased by 7% due to increased passenger traffic and stable costs associated with adding new drivers.

Pinterest (PINS)-Pinterest, Inc. Please get. Despite the decline in monthly users and the rollout of Pinterest TV, Class A reports surged 3.8% after online visual inspiration sites outperformed third-quarter revenues and revenues.

In other markets, global oil prices have risen slightly following OPEC’s decision to reject yesterday’s call for increased production, with cartels producing a modest amount of 400,000 barrels per day. Stick to the plan for growth.

WTI futures contracts delivered in December were up 67 cents to $ 79.48 a barrel, while Brent contracts delivered in January, a global price benchmark, rose 44 cents to $ 80.98 a barrel.

In foreign trading, the dovish European Central Bank boosted the Stoxx 600 by 0.34% to a record high of 484.86 points in Japan-China trading in Frankfurt, along with the continued strength of the third-quarter earnings season. rice field.

Overnight in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.61% in the session at 29,611.57 points, while the region-wide index excluding MSCI Japan fell 0.3%.

