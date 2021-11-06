Xiaomi plugs in cool new phone liquid cooling technology





If you’re based in the Northern Hemisphere, November may be a strange time to think about getting out of the heat. But Xiaomi is doing just that.

The company’s founder and CEO, Lei Jun, has announced a new approach to cooling smartphones. Xiaomi says it will introduce its own lineup later next year.

Xiaomi’s heat dissipation technology separates hot air and coolant circulation while preventing heat flow in the opposite direction. (Source: Xiaomi)

To demonstrate the new technology, he unveiled a custom Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 that incorporates the new technology. After playing the game for 30 minutes with maximum graphic settings and 60 frames per second, the case was only 47.7 degrees Celsius. The standard Mi Mix 4 at this point was 56.3 degrees.

The heater heats

For smartphones, it’s important to stay calm. The higher the temperature, the faster the battery will stop storing energy efficiently. If you get into the habit of getting hot, even batteries and processors can be permanently damaged.

Xiaomi’s new approach includes what is called Loop Liquid Cool Technology, borrowed from the aerospace and satellite worlds. It also cools the smartphone twice as effective as the current approach of using the vapor chamber as a heat sink. Xiaomi’s new approach revolves around refrigerant liquids that evaporate into gas as the smartphone processor begins to heat.

When the refrigerant becomes a gas and expands, it powers the refrigerant around the pipeline around the mobile and returns to the condenser, turning it into a liquid again. Capillary force draws the liquid refrigerant into a small pipe and returns it to the refill chamber and evaporator. And the hilarious circuit begins again.

And vape

The vapor chamber approach can also dissipate heat from hot equipment and spread it over a wider area to dissipate heat faster.

The major difference between the two approaches is that traditional vapor chamber systems do not have separate channels for gas and liquid. As a result, hot gases and cold liquids mix and interfere with each other, especially under heavy workloads. “This new technology separates the hot air and coolant circulation and prevents heat flow in the opposite direction,” tweeted Ray Jun.

(Source: Xiaomi)

Vapor chambers have so far been the predominant feature of gaming smartphones such as the 2018 Razer Phone 2. There are some signs that Samsung is currently considering using vapor chambers with 2022 series smartphones towards the mainstream of mobile. ..

The Galaxy S10 Plus actually included a vapor chamber, but the Galaxy S21 no longer has this. Samsung’s suppliers seem to be prioritizing vapor chamber technology, suggesting that it is about to revive. The Sony Xperia Pro contains a huge vapor chamber that is about the size of the device itself.

The downside of the Vapor Chambers is the space they occupy in the smartphone’s shell space, otherwise you can focus on larger batteries and additional antennas.

But those burns

This does not mean that Xiaomi’s announcement has completely escaped criticism. “It’s a heat pipe,” Ian Cuttress tweeted. “Heat pipes have been around for decades. Heat pipes are not the same as the standard definition of liquid cooling.”

“Every time manufacturers call heat pipes liquid cooling, they point out that it’s not the same thing, and the company misunderstands the technology,” he added.

Are you interested in Asia? Check out this dedicated Light Reading content channel.

As Frankie Elera tweeted, some have wondered aloud whether this means the interior of the upcoming (perhaps by the end of the year) flagship Xiaomi 12.

Anyway, in the week of COP26, even in November, smartphone makers certainly seem to be enthusiastic.

Pdraig Belton, Special Contribution Editor for Light Reading

