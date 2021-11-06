Apex Legends Respawnnerfs Triple Take, EVA-8





The developers of Apex Legends captured something like the fever of Friday night and shipped some weapon balance changes and some fixes just days after the release of the new season.

The Triple Take is one of the best guns in the game, if not the best one in the game since it came out of the care package and reached the storm point. The long line of sight on the map, combined with the limited bullet fall, relatively fast rate of fire, and the generous spread of the bullets, made the right choice for all games played in tropical paradise. The headshot multiplier reduction isn’t that big, but it’s felt almost immediately, and the meta for long-range weapons needs to be a little more interesting.

In addition, we:

Removed double tap hop-ups from craft Removed kill triggers that covered some holes that players could fall under the map Reactivated Shooting Range Third Person Easter Eggs

Legends, have a great weekend. Catch you around the storm point.

— Respawn (@Respawn) November 6, 2021

Elsewhere, developers continue to tune EVA-8 shotguns. Respawn balance designer John Larson explained why on Twitter.

TT is 2.0 to 1.75 and other Marksman.EVA are 7 to 6. It is much more forgiving than Mastiff / PK, and the difference in damage does not seem to be as wide as when considering others. Scouts need additional additions. Ammunition as a characteristic medium / long range suppressor. https://t.co/95JRZF8w8g

— John Larson | JayBiebs (@RSPN_JayBiebs) November 6, 2021

Although EVA’s rate of fire slowed this season, it still performed very well when compared to the two less forgiving shotguns in the game, Mastiff and Peacekeeper. Elsewhere, the G7 Scout puts some more bullets in it. This is important considering how quickly bullets appear to disappear in Scout Magazine and how few bullets are removed from the care package. Picking up a scout wasn’t a beginner for many early and mid-game players. Because they quickly run out of ammunition. Like last season’s triple-take care package version, this change doesn’t completely supply the Scout’s ammo, but it helps weapons that are often at their best when players spam it. Headshot multiplier buffs are also attractive and should be more rewarding for Scouts to use.

In addition to these changes, the balance team has removed the double-tap hop-up from the crafting machine, fixed some holes in the map that were unintentionally killing the player, and for those who can find it. I left a small item on the shooting range.

None of these have changed significantly, but how smooth the start of Season 11 has made it possible to improve balance and quality of life. In the event of a much larger server issue, as has plagued launches in other seasons, changes that aren’t as important as re-enabling a third-person Easter egg will probably not go away. And among the new maps, new legends, and now the popularity of these changes, it’s hard to see Escape as anything other than a Respawn victory.

