India changes gear to match global power of 6G technology: Tribune India





Ajay Banerjee

Tribunnews service

November 5, New Delhi

India will play a leading role as technology is expected to revolutionize communications, data, telephone and medical services and have a significant impact on war, as 6G technology is happening in the United States, Japan and China. Insisted and accepted.

This is not just a technical leap. It defines how future wars will be fought, as battlefield awareness, quantum computing, and speed of data collection and distribution are key factors.

The Telecommunications Bureau (DoT) has formed an innovation group on 6G. Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman leads a group responsible for developing research and development (R & D) roadmaps and breakthrough technology action plans.

Tribune is India’s first publication pointing out the need for India to adopt 6G technology in an opinion piece written by the founder council of the Pune International Center Lt Gen SS Mehta (retd) in July 2020. It was one.

“6G is a great step. This is a sign that we want to lead telecom, the oil of tomorrow. India’s defense services are implementing 6G seeding, upbringing and field pilot projects and making them a doctrine. We have the means and the ability to integrate, “General Mehta told Tribune today.

India’s move came when the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Commission passed a bill requiring the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to establish a “6G Task Force” to investigate how 6G technology is designed and deployed. It happens to.

In April, a US-Japan joint statement stated a $ 4.5 billion effort to develop 6G.

In China, the new five-year plan adopted at the National People’s Congress in March included the development of 6G. In the past, India has been chasing other “technical leaders” as wireless communication technology changed from 2G to 3G to 4G.

Former Army of the West Commander General Meta noted what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said when visiting the J & K Line of Control (LoC). “The prime minister said the right thing. War will depend on technology,” said General Meta.

“Today, information domination, technology, and hybrid tactics need to be coordinated … future wars will be in opposition to strategy,” Modi said. “From the Himalayas to the Indo-Pacific, 6G enables a secure connection matrix for our size. A strategic asset for our national security,” said General Mehta.

He added that a national 6G mission would put India in the tech pioneer league and occupy a position at the world’s high tables. The 6G DoT Innovation Group has 22 members, including members from academia, industry and government.

