The best thing about Apple’s new MacBook Pro is that no one has seen it.





When Apple announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros last month, they were hardly true. In most cases, these were all that professional users have asked Apple to offer over the last five years.

There’s a lot of stuff I like about the new laptop, and after spending a few weeks with the 14-inch version, I’m sure it’s the best Mac the company has made for a very long time. The problem was, the best part about the new MacBook Pro was amazing. How good it really is. This is by design, and I think Apple deliberately fell short of promises and outpaced delivery for the performance of these devices.

In fact, much of what Apple offered was leaked in advance. The port, the new 14-inch size, the mini LED display, and even the notch were rumored prior to the announcement. Even if the name itself was surprising, there was even a picture of the processor.

Please read the review. People knew these machines were top notch (no puns intended). Everyone expected them to be fast and able to handle almost anything you could throw at them-the M1 version was able to do that.

Still, anyone I know is surprised to be really good at everything you want to do, whether it’s video or audio production, software development, or photography. Apple seemed to be down, so no one knew exactly what to expect.

When Apple released the iPhone 13, it was pretty quiet about the features of the new processor, the A15. I theorized (like many at the time) that it might be a bad sign for the next-generation Mac that the company is deploying. I’m glad to admit that I was wrong, at least for these MacBook Pros.

Apple shattered expectations. It did that, in part, by subtly lowering expectations than expectations for this level of product.

The problem is that most companies have no problem raising expectations for creating hype. For example, Google had been raising expectations for events and advertising for the Pixel 6 for several months before it officially “launched” the product. The problem is that you have to live up to any expectations you set. It’s not always easy.

In the case of Apple, the company lowered expectations with the M1 Pro and M1 Max. Currently, M2 is more likely to represent more incremental updates compared to M1. It makes perfect sense. The leap from Intel chips to Apple Silicon is a generational improvement in performance and efficiency. It’s unrealistic to expect it every time.

And the chips in the new MacBook Pro (and perhaps the next iMac) are an extension of those chips. They are a kind of M1-plus. There are more performance cores, more graphics processing cores, and more memory bandwidth.

The way Apple manages expectations actually has another advantage. If Apple promised they would be really fast, and they were just that fast, everyone would be happy, but no one would be surprised. And astonishing customers by offering more than they expect is a powerful way to create joy.

Listen to people talking about their experience with the new MacBook Pro, and that’s exactly what you hear: they’re happy. This is something that even the most loyal Apple users haven’t felt about the Mac for some time, and the best of the latest.

