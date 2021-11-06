Intel Alder Lake chip for desktops faster than M1Max in benchmarks, but uses much more power





Last week, Intel announced the first 12th generation “Alder Lake” processor and six new processors for desktop computers. This includes a high-end Core i9-12900K, a 16-core chip with 8 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores.

The first 12th generation processor is desktop class, but rumors that Apple plans to release a new 27 make an interesting comparison with Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. .. -Inch iMac with the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in the first half of next year.

The first Geekbench 5 benchmark results for the Core i9-12900K show that the processor is up to about 1.5 times faster than the M1 Pro and M1 Max in multi-core performance. Specifically, the average multi-core score for Core i9 processors is about 18,500 so far, compared to about 12,500 for M1 Pro and M1 Max. AnandTech shares additional benchmarks to explore performance in detail.

The Core i9 processor is significantly faster than the M1 Pro and M1 Max, but uses much more power than Apple’s chips. Intel states that the chip uses up to 125W at the fundamental frequency and up to 241W at the turbo. Boost.

Intel’s 12th generation Core i7-12700K also appears to be faster than the M1 Pro and M1 Max in Geekbench 5 results, but uses more power as well.

When Apple first announced in June 2020 that it would move to its own chips for the Mac, the company never said it would be the fastest on the market, promising industry-leading performance per watt. Did. Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max have certainly achieved this feat, with chips surpassing the 12-core Intel-based Mac Pro, starting at $ 6,999, with minimal or no fan noise as a result of excellent power efficiency.

Intel plans to release a 12th generation core processor for laptops in early 2022.

