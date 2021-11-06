Stanford Armuni Prototypes Power Grid Enhancement at Business Incubator in Eastern Texas | Work





7 feet wide, 20 feet long, and weighs about 8,500 pounds, Artemis Prime is a remarkable force.

Through the technology she uses, old oil and gas wells will ultimately become a source of renewable energy to strengthen the power grid. From the heart of two men I met at Stanford University’s graduate school, this big machine has the potential to revolutionize the way renewable energy is stored.

It all started in the woods near Palestine. There, co-founders Kemp Gregory (31) and Stephen Trekfas (32) lived and worked at the hard tekno base camp of product design and innovation company PCDworks.

Gregory and Streckfus are co-founders of Renewell Energy, a startup that aims to turn 3.1 million inactive wells in the United States into renewable resource storage. Their pursuit of renewable energy began two years ago.

The basic purpose of Artemis Prime, which Gregory and Trekfas jokingly call the eldest daughter, is to be a prototype of gravity-based energy storage in oil and gas wells, a startup-specific concept.

Her name is reminiscent of the Greek goddess and sounds like a “Transformers” character.

“Because it sounded like Optimus Prime, we started calling it Artemis Prime, and since it’s the first in history, Prime doesn’t sound that ridiculous,” Gregory said. .. “Now she is Artemis Prime, Arnie, AP, eldest daughter.”

Gregory, CEO of Renewell Energy, explained that when Artemis Prime’s wire rope falls into a deep hole in the original well, it can store potential energy.

“We will block the reservoir and then use the rest of the well,” he said. “Now we have this deep hole in the ground, and that deep hole in the ground … is what we are looking for, and that is the opportunity for its huge vertical descent to store a lot of potential energy. Because it creates. “

As the rope rotates, it connects to the gearbox, which is part of the motor. When the motor rotates in the reverse direction, it becomes a generator and generates electricity.

“It’s emitting electricity to the grid, which will be plugged into the poles and wires that feed the large grid,” Gregory said, adding that as the machine returns down the well, the energy is rewound.

Gregory showed on the whiteboard that renewable energy, such as wind power, that can be stored to support the power grid needs to be collected.

He said the maximum electricity usage is from 4 pm to 7 pm, while the wind often blows late at night when demand is declining.

“In the days before wind and solar (energy), we only controlled our electricity plans to exactly meet this demand,” Gregory said. “We turned them up, they needed to go up, and they needed to turn them down when they needed to go down.”

He explained that the wind is unpredictable and its timing and supply usually do not match the demands of energy consumers.

“We can absorb this energy (by lifting a weight from the well). We are ready for the stored energy to fall into this space,” Gregory collects wind energy at night. Mentioned to use it for other parts of the day.

Streckfus, Chief Technology Officer of Renewell Energy, said the February winter storm made people more aware of the need to improve the grid, but over the last decade many have been able to do it cheaply and shift. He said he tried to come up with a way to store energy. Supply to demand.

Artemis Prime has definitely achieved that goal, Streckfus said, adding that it is verifying that the process runs smoothly.

“Everything worked as we wanted, which means it’s time to give it a try in the field,” he said.

Streckfus said it’s great to see the oil industry and the renewable energy world come together while working on a project. This project will bring a second life to wells and reduce the significant costs associated with the dismantling of old wells.

Next step

According to Gregory, they plan to bring Artemis Prime to an oil well north of Dallas in about a month to convert it into an energy storage system.

“Then we’ll be a real startup,” he added with a laugh.

Gregory and Trekfas said they were joking at each milestone asking if their company was still a real startup.

If the field test works, make a bigger one and try it in the lab. It would actually be a commercial project cheap enough to make some money, Streckfus said.

He said the pair felt humble because they encountered high and low share during the process before reaching the prototyping milestone.

“I don’t know where it goes, but it’s the most adventurous, and it’s certain,” Gregory said. “I think it will rise in the future,” he said.

As the journey continues, Streckfus still has some excitement. He appreciates the valuable lessons of disability and difficulty, even though they thought they would be completed sooner.

“A wonderful place to be”

The time at PCDworks allowed the duo to work on various aspects of the company, including financing and investor conversations, while completing the prototype.

PCDworks provides people like Gregory and Streckfus with resources for test labos and engineering shops, along with 15 scientists, engineers and technology development experts.

According to the company’s website, the company is a new product development design and innovation company specializing in the development of game-changing solutions and technologies, and PCDworks co-founder and vice president Mike Rainone is part of the company. He said the approved project should work. -Scrutinized and feasible.

Rainone said the key to finding a successful new product is to find a solution to a problem that upsets people’s lives.

PCDworks started in 1997 in Arlington with Rainone and his wife Donna, but moved to their current location in 2000.

Streckus first met Rainone a few years ago before going to Stanford while working on a Burger King broiler. Streckfus worked at Burger King for about 6 years, designing, procuring and commercializing kitchen equipment.

A company wanted to develop a new broiler for the fast food chain and used PCDworks as a resource. Streckus quit Burger King and started consulting for the same company working on broilers.

“I came out and worked on some cool broiler concepts in this room,” Streckfus said, referring to the PCDworks conference room. “When I came out, I fell in love with the place.”

According to Streckfus, the campus offers a peaceful lifestyle similar to that of North Carolina’s hometown.

Rainone has become a somewhat proud dad for Gregory and Streckfus.

“They are great young people. They have done all this, raised a lot of money and won investors,” Reynone said.

According to Streckfus, it’s great to work with people who have great hearts and who take the time to help.

“This experience has a bit of human beauty. I didn’t have to ask so many people for help. To be honest, it’s pretty unpleasant,” he said. “The number of people who say so is thrilling.”

If they didn’t have a PCDworks team, Streckfus said he and Gregory would have to be familiar with areas outside their knowledge.

Gregory remembered that they thought they would be on campus for at most three months.

“Obviously that was a long time ago, but of all the places you’re working on what you want to do, this is a pretty nice place,” he said. “It’s not only aesthetically pleasing, but as Stephan said, it’s full of really great people who can help. Mike and Donna are the best.”

Streckfus agreed that he had not foreseen a long stay at PCDworks, which was what they needed. He said it’s hard to find a place that focuses on hard technology rather than software.

“There are a lot of startups that want to develop software concepts. There aren’t many places to support us trying to make a huge £ 8,000,” he said.

The capabilities of PCDworks allow the duo to do other necessary tasks, making the process much more efficient.

“A walk from the office to the store will take you from funding to engineering. In about 45 seconds, that’s great,” says Gregory. “I can’t really think of another situation where you can do it.”

Rainone said he wants to see people with well-thought-out ideas in need of incubation, like Gregory and Strekfus, come to his campus.

Come to renewable energy

Gregory and Trekfas studied mechanical engineering as undergraduates. Their course was different, but later converged towards clean energy.

Gregory worked as a completion engineer at Shell and traveled to Argentina, Canada and western Texas. He lives in Argentina and decides he no longer wants to work for a major oil and gas company, but wants to maintain his energy. He said it makes sense to get a degree because he needs a better understanding of clean technology to take action.

Streckfus shared a similar feeling that he knew that being a Burger King engineer wasn’t his preferred path. He said he wanted to do something that had a more lasting positive impact, which led him on the path to renewable energy.

This road led to the creation of Artemis Prime.

According to Gregory, the prototype is unique and future projects will be called gravity wells.

“When we’re working on it, it’s Artemis prime time,” Streckfus added.

For more information, please visit pcdworks.com and renewellenergy.com.

