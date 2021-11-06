Building a green with emerging technologies





Alberta Innovates Makes $ 2 Million Available for Sustainable Biofiber Projects

Edmonton, Alberta (GLOBE NEWSWIRE), November 5, 2021-Alberta Innovates builds greens to advance emerging technologies that utilize Alberta’s abundant forests and agricultural biomass to support economic development in the bio-industrial sector Announced new funding opportunities to encourage its use in. ..

Alberta Innovates invites applications to the Building with BioFibre program. A total of $ 2 million is available, with up to $ 250,000 per project.

Albertas’ bio-industry sector thrives at the crossroads of agriculture, forestry, manufacturing and construction. The Building with BioFibre program is looking for new ways to use hardwoods, agricultural residual fiber and crop resources to drive sustainable innovation, build capacity and increase the value-added capacity of these industries. In addition, the program will increase productivity, increase efficiency, reduce environmental impact and the entire building life cycle by developing green construction products using biocomposite materials and prefabricated advances through automation and digital technology. We aim to realize a low-carbon future.

The program includes technology developers, industries, industrial organizations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), research and development (R & D) organizations, secondary agencies, local governments, non-profit organizations, government laboratories, and individuals.

For more information on the program, see the Building With BioFibre web page.

Diversifying the economy with innovations such as the Building with BioFibre program will create opportunities for the sustainable building industry. It’s good not only for the planet, but for the people of Alberta.Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Employment, Economy and Innovation

We have entered a new era of construction innovation. The Building With BioFibre program strengthens the capacity of the construction sector, rethinks what is possible and creates a more environmentally friendly building environment for the future. Alberta CEO Laura Kilcrease

Background

Alberta Innovates is the largest state and the first state research and innovation institution in Canada. For a century, we have worked closely with pioneers of researchers, businesses and entrepreneurs who have built industries and strengthened communities. Today, we are shifting our focus to the next frontier of opportunities in Alberta and around the world by pushing new technologies across sectors. We are a local company that provides seed funding, business advice, applied research and technical services, and a means of partnership and collaboration.

Learn how albertainnovates.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e49bcae2-7d48-48a3-a78e-48fa8213225a.

Contact: Media Contact: Dwayne Brunner, Senior Manager of Media and Strategic Community Relations [email protected] | 587.527.4091 (Cells and SMS)

