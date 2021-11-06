Google’s foldable Pixel smartphone may skip Pixel 6 camera upgrades





Google has just released Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but rumors are widespread about the potential of Google’s foldable smartphones. The report claiming that Google’s foldable phone may arrive this year doesn’t seem to be true at this point, but we hear more about the device on a weekly basis. According to a new report, the foldable Pixel smartphone doesn’t have a great camera upgrade for the Pixel 6.

9to5Google reports that the latest release of the Google Camera app contains code related to “Pipit,” the internal name of unreleased foldable phones. The code shows that the foldable phone will probably use the same 12.2 megapixel IMX363 sensor on the Pixel 3, 4, and 5 for the main camera. In contrast, as mentioned in the Pixel 6 Pro review, the Pixel 6 uses a larger Samsung GN150MP sensor.

In the Google Camera code base, the foldable phone has a 12MP ultra-wide camera with the same IMX386 sensor and two 8MP front cameras with the IMX355 sensor (probably one front display and one internal). It has also been revealed that a display) will be installed. It’s similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which has a 12MP primary rear camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 10MP camera on the outer display, and a 4MP under-display camera on the inner display. When hovering, there’s also an additional 12MP telephoto lens on the back of the Z Fold 3, but not on the foldable Pixel (if currently available).

It’s a shame that the foldable Pixel doesn’t seem to have the incredible camera quality of the Pixel 6 unless Google chooses to make last-minute hardware changes, but that’s understandable. Samsung’s ZFold and ZFlip phones don’t even have the company’s best smartphone cameras, as thin profiles are prioritized and the size of the camera sensor is limited.

Earlier rumors about the foldable Pixel have been under development for “more than two years” and the glass layer is very thin. There are also reports that Google is already working on a second-generation model, as work on the first model has been completed.

